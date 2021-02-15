*Univern was contracted by the [[Central Vehicle Registry]] (CVR) for the manufacture and supply of number plates introduced in ''' March 2005 ''' . Univern manages a highly secure facility to ensure that each car that is registered in Zimbabwe is tied to a specific Vehicle Registration Number (VRN), thereby, legal entity. In doing so, the Vehicle Theft Squad have been able to easily track down missing or stolen vehicles. This has resulted in a massive reduction in vehicle thefts in Zimbabwe.

*Univern won a ''' 2012 ''' tender to supply 40 motorised graders worth $8 million to the [[Zimbabwe National Roads Authority]] (Zinara). Due to the high demand for improved roads in rural areas, the rural councils pushed for Zinara to obtain an additional 40 graders through Univern for another $8 million. Local media scandalized this issue even thought the State Procurement Board signed off on the tender documents and Univern paid the SPB fees. THe misconception of these machines has been cleared up and verified by various sources.

*In 2013 Univern/SRTC won a deal with Zinara to supply vehicle licencing software. The deal was won without going through tender since it was a PPP (Public Private Partnership) agreement. The cost of the software was not stated upfront because it enables the project scope to expand as is necessary. Initially ZINARA had 54 licensing sites, today there are over 500 licensing sites due to their partnership with Univern. The licensing system was developed in partnership between Zinara and Univern and it is designed in a way to ensure auditabilty, transparency, but mostly to improve citizen compliance. The partnership is set to last for 10 years according to the deal.

