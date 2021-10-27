Difference between revisions of "University of Zimbabwe"
Trading name
|University of Zimbabwe
Formerly called
|College of Rhodesia and Nyasaland
|Industry
|Tertiary Education
|Headquarters
|Harare, Zimbabwe
Key people
|Robert Mugabe
|Website
|www
|Footnotes / references
Office Hours
Mon - Fri 0800 hrs - 1600 hrs
& Public Holidays CLOSED
Contact Number+
The University of Zimbabwe is the oldest tertiary institution in Zimbabwe that offers degrees, diplomas and certificates in various disciplines such as agriculture and law.
See List of Universities in Zimbabwe.
History
The formation of the Rhodesia University Association in 1945 by Manfred Hodgson after a promise of 20,000 pounds by J.F Kapnek marked the basis of the establishment of the institution. In 1946 a motion to establish the university was passed in the Rhodesia Legislative Assembly resulting in the establishment of the University Foundation Fund and the acceptance of an offer to build the University in Mount Pleasant, Harare.[1] The first classes began with 68 students on a temporary site at 147 Baker Avenue (now Nelson Mandela). Professor Walter Kamba became the first black principal after the country attained independence in 1982.
Faculties
The institution offers ten faculties:-
- Faculty of Agriculture
- Faculty of Arts
- Faculty of Commerce
- Faculty of Engineering
- Faculty of Education
- Faculty of Law
- Faculty of Science
- Faculty of Social Studies
- Faculty of Veterinary Sciences
- College of Health Sciences
Ranking
In 2007 the university was ranked 14 in Africa by the Academic Ranking of World universities and in 2008 it slid to 17 in Africa and 4,100 globally.[2] The University Ranking Academic Performance (URAP) rated it the best in Zimbabwe and 1 340 in the world.
Satellite Campuses
The university has grown over the years which has seen its expansion through the establishment of satellite campuses. The University has the School of Social Work which is located in the central business district in Harare along Chinhoyi Street. There is also an Agriculture college which runs its operations in Marondera.
Prominent Alumni
- Robert Mugabe, President of Zimbabwe
- Lovemore Madhuku, Prominent academic and politician
- Tendai Biti, Founding member of MDC and MDC Renewal Team, former Secretary General of MDC and Minister of Finance
- Tauya Murewa, (Dynamos Football Club midfield legend)
- Jonathan Moyo, Academic and minister of Information and Publicity
- Job Sikhala, Founding member of the MDC
- Grace Mugabe, Wife to president Robert Mugabe
- Francis Nhema, Politician and former minister for Environment, Water and climate, Indigenisation and Empowerment
- Levi Nyagura, Vice Chancellor of University of Zimbabwe
- Ngwabi Bhebhe, Vice Chancellor for Midlands State University
- Dambudzo Marechera, Iconic writer
- Nelson Chamisa, Founding member of the MDC, former national organising secretary, Member of parliament for Kuwadzana and lawyer
- Wilson Manase, Prominent lawyer and boss of Zimbabwe Cricket
- Johannes Tomana, Attorney General
- David Chifunyise, popular musician
- Tsitsi Dangarembga, Eminent novelist
- Trevor Ncube, Successful media mogul and owner of Alpha Media Holdings and Mail and Guardian of South Africa
- Albert Nyathi, Prominent Poet and musician
- Alex Magaisa
Leadership
The 2014 Vice-Chancellor was Professor Levi Nyagura who was appointed in 2003 and reappointed in 2008.
Former Chancellors
- [[Graham Hill]
- Robert Craig
- Leonard Lewis
- Walter Kamba
- Gordon Chavhunduka
Council Members
Chaired by Dr Washington Mbizo, the Council consists of Mr Albert Joel Nduna, Ms Angeline Paradzi, Professor Lovemore Madhuku, Professor Fredrick Zindi and Ms Nester Mukwehwa.