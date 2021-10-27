The ''' 2014 ''' Vice-Chancellor was Professor [[Levi Nyagura]] who was appointed in ''' 2003 ''' and reappointed in ''' 2008 ''' .

The 2014 Vice-Chancellor was Professor [[Levi Nyagura]] who was appointed in 2003 and reappointed in 2008.

*[[Nelson Chamisa]], Founding member of the [[MDC]], former national organising secretary, Member of parliament for Kuwadzana and lawyer

*[[Tendai Biti]], Founding member of [[MDC]] and [[MDC Renewal Team]], former Secretary General of MDC and Minister of Finance

The university has grown over the years which has seen its expansion through the establishment of satellite campuses. The University has the School of Social Work which is located in the central business district in Harare along Chinhoyi Street. There is also an Agriculture college which runs its operations in Marondera.

The University Ranking Academic Performance (URAP) rated it the best in [[Zimbabwe]] and 1 340 in the world.

In 2007 the university was ranked 14 in Africa by the Academic Ranking of World universities and in 2008 it slid to 17 in Africa and 4,100 globally.<ref>[http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_ZimbabweRanking]</ref>

Professor [[Walter Kamba]] became the first black principal after the country attained independence in 1982.

The first classes began with 68 students on a temporary site at 147 Baker Avenue (now Nelson Mandela).

In 1946 a motion to establish the university was passed in the [[Rhodesia]] Legislative Assembly resulting in the establishment of the University Foundation Fund and the acceptance of an offer to build the University in Mount Pleasant, [[Harare]].<ref>[http://www.uz.ac.zw/index.php/about-uz/university-infor/our-historyOur History]</ref>

The formation of the Rhodesia University Association in 1945 by Manfred Hodgson after a promise of 20,000 pounds by J.F Kapnek marked the basis of the establishment of the institution.

The '''University of Zimbabwe''' is the oldest tertiary institution in Zimbabwe that offers degrees, diplomas and certificates in various disciplines such as agriculture and law.

History

The formation of the Rhodesia University Association in 1945 by Manfred Hodgson after a promise of 20,000 pounds by J.F Kapnek marked the basis of the establishment of the institution. In 1946 a motion to establish the university was passed in the Rhodesia Legislative Assembly resulting in the establishment of the University Foundation Fund and the acceptance of an offer to build the University in Mount Pleasant, Harare.[1] The first classes began with 68 students on a temporary site at 147 Baker Avenue (now Nelson Mandela). Professor Walter Kamba became the first black principal after the country attained independence in 1982.

Faculties

The institution offers ten faculties:-

Faculty of Agriculture

Faculty of Arts

Faculty of Commerce

Faculty of Engineering

Faculty of Education

Faculty of Law

Faculty of Science

Faculty of Social Studies

Faculty of Veterinary Sciences

College of Health Sciences

Ranking

In 2007 the university was ranked 14 in Africa by the Academic Ranking of World universities and in 2008 it slid to 17 in Africa and 4,100 globally.[2] The University Ranking Academic Performance (URAP) rated it the best in Zimbabwe and 1 340 in the world.

Satellite Campuses

The university has grown over the years which has seen its expansion through the establishment of satellite campuses. The University has the School of Social Work which is located in the central business district in Harare along Chinhoyi Street. There is also an Agriculture college which runs its operations in Marondera.

Prominent Alumni

Leadership

The 2014 Vice-Chancellor was Professor Levi Nyagura who was appointed in 2003 and reappointed in 2008.

Former Chancellors

Council Members

Chaired by Dr Washington Mbizo, the Council consists of Mr Albert Joel Nduna, Ms Angeline Paradzi, Professor Lovemore Madhuku, Professor Fredrick Zindi and Ms Nester Mukwehwa.