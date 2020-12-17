Difference between revisions of "Upenyu Mashangwa"

Upenyu Mashangwa is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and co-founder of Oceane Cllection Perfumes.

Background

He has four children; has four children; Tariro, Clive, Emmanuel, and Zoe, with his ex-wife Blessing Muzvongi.[1]





Education

He learnt at Hartzell High School where he got the nickname Ocean after Ocean Sommers of the 1993 TV mini-series Trade Winds.The nickname is where the name Oceane was derived from.[2]