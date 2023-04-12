Difference between revisions of "Kevin Mwenye"

Kevin Mwenye (born, Kevin Kumbirai Mwenye) is a Writer, Public-relations Personnel and Brand Manager known for working with some notable, reputable people and brands.

His strengths in the media space have landed him work with high clients such as Sakandar Raza, Hilton Mudariki, SHA SHA, Khaya Defero to mention a few [1]. He has done cross branding work with many notable figures and other brands such as National Foods, Huwawei and harvest table. He also has a host of friends in media regionally and internationally working with them to boost reputations with work with the likes of Boiler room UK, BBC, GQ south Africa, PAM music in Africa, Cool fm Nigeria, The beat UK/Nigeria [2]

Kevin Mwenye’s rise to the PR and media table has landed him a 40under40 Africa nomination [3], guest speaking spots as a panelist for DRUM RADIO UK alongside some notable names such as Musa Keys, Kooldrinks, JULS and Shiba Mazaza. He has was also a panelist for the second edition of the Afriblocks freelancers summit. Kevin was also one of the youngest editor in chiefs in Zimbabwe working at imisred.com while working as iMisred’s Personal Assistant too. He has also written for different publications as a freelancer such as music in Africa, Makamba Online, Checkoutafrica, the Zimbabwean and GQ South Africa interviewing the likes of Kenyan Publcist Anyiko Owoko [4] Munya Chawawa,[5] Felo Le Tee, Sikandar Raza, Amanda Ngcono Nkomo to mention a few.