Difference between revisions of "User:Blessing Dhlakama"

INTRODUCTION {ABOUT BLESSING DHLAKAMA MR BLUE}

☆NAME- Blessing Dhlakama

☆NICKNAMES- Mr Blue/S K

☆GENDER- Male

☆MARITAL STATUS- ****

☆OCCUPATION- ****

☆NATIONALITY- Zimbabwean

☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆

Mr Blue was born Blessing Dhlakama in Chipinge. He is a Zimbabwean man based in South Africa best known as the Director of BB Star Entertainment, English Junior Ambassador, Sound Engineering, Publicist.

Blessing started his Early Child Development at Shekwa Primary School and he then attended Tuzuka High School. His father Misheck managed to look for his vacancy at DR AMS Makunyane High School in Polokwane (2016) before enrolling at Chipinge High School and Gaza High.

LIFE EVENTS

To cap the year (2016) the youthful chanter was nominated 2rd English Junior Ambassador in Limpopo province. He beat other students from Mokopane, Messina, Louis Rtchard and Lephalale and walked away with R10 000. In September 2017, Blessing was one of the elected students to attend the UK Summer Fest held at Salford University in Manchester.

AUTOMATICALLY

In his manners he does not often sell out himself . He always try to spoke fun at his classmates during computer studies . He doesnt give a rats ass about anyone. He however has the ability to socialize and interact with everyone, regardless of race, gender or social backround Some people prefer to call him (The Man Of God) due to the fact that he spend time with other people in a friendly way. It is said it was his stint in Manchester which allowed Blessing to discover his interest in Entertainment.

POPULARITY

Little known by then , Blessing Dhlakama announced his grand entry in Zimbabwe in May 2018 with his name SK though it did not receive many likes . When he was named MR BLUE , the name went viral in the ghettos and he became popular in Chipinge. In interview with Jensen Trynor, he said "..... I would like to express my gratitude to Christinah , Carolyn , Perse & Berlinda for the name"

QUESTIONS SOME MAY ASK?

1.What does the name Mr Blue mean?

ANSWER : TOP DEFINITION

Mr Blue

Someone who doesnt give a rats ass about anyone. He however has the ability to socialize and interact with everyone, regardless of race, gender or socialbackround.

2. What inspired them to name Blessing Dhlakama = Mr Blue

ANSWER : (i)He used to wear a blue Jersey (ii)He is also a Chelsea Fc fan

