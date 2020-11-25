All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, stored in a retrieved system or transmitted in any form or by any means, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise without the prior written permission of the publisher.

All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, stored in a retrieved system or transmitted in any form or by any means, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise without the prior written permission of the publisher. '''Bold text'''

It is said it was his stint in Manchester which allowed Blessing to discover his interest in Entertainment.

Some people prefer to call him (The Man Of God) due to the fact that he spend time with other people in a friendly way.

Some people prefer to call him (The Man Of God) due to the fact that he spend time with other people in a friendly way.

In his manners he does not often sell out himself . He always try to spoke fun at his classmates during computer studies . He doesnt give a rats ass about anyone. He however has the ability to socialize and interact with everyone, regardless of race, gender or social backround

In his manners he does not often sell out himself . He always try to spoke fun at his classmates during computer studies . He doesnt give a rats ass about anyone. He however has the ability to socialize and interact with everyone, regardless of race, gender or social backround

It is said it was his stint in Manchester which allowed Blessing to discover his interest in Entertainment

Blessing Dhlakama Mr Blue founded BB Star Entertainment with his fellows: Dustin Lah Yena real name (Amogelang Dhlakama ) and More Blessing Jarasi in the Seshego residents of Polokwane in 2017. [1]Mr Blue also works as manager for Young T who is a fellow producer in Polokwane. [2] Mr Blue has worked with some of the best musicians in Chipinge .These include Fortany B, Jibbah Royal, Tammy Drop, St Boss, Bonny T, Senior Modho, Ganja Sniffer, Kwezi, Viggieman and Michael B. He has also nurtured young and upcoming musicians who have made an impact in the music industry. These include the likes of Ras Kid, Ras Kwivas and King Molesa.

Blessing Dhlakama Mr Blue started his Early Child Development at Shekwa Primary School . He also attended Tuzuka High School in Musikavanhu, Chipinge . His father Misheck , managed to look for his vacancy at DR AMS Makunyane High School in Seshego, Polokwane before enrolling at Chipinge High School . He also did part of his secondary education at Gaza High School .

Mr Blue was born Blessing Dhlakama 21 April. [1] He has 3 sisters of which one is late and brother who is based in South Africa.

Blessing Dhlakama Mr Blue is a music producer, DJ, English Junior Ambassador best known as the Director of BB STAR ENTERTAINMENT ; which is arguably the best entertainment platform in Chipinge (ZW) & Polokwane (SA)

Blessing started his Early Child Development at Shekwa Primary School and he then attended Tuzuka High School. His father Misheck managed to look for his vacancy at DR AMS Makunyane High School in Polokwane (2016) before enrolling at Chipinge High School and Gaza High.

Mr Blue was born Blessing Dhlakama in Chipinge. He is a Zimbabwean man based in South Africa best known as the Director of BB Star Entertainment, English Junior Ambassador, Sound Engineering, Publicist.

UNTOLD TRUTH OF

[Blessing Dhlakama Mr Blue]

BACKGROUND INFORMATION

BIRTH NAME: Blessing Dhlakama

BORN DAY: April 21

CCUPATION(S): Music Producer Dj Ambassador

YEARS ACTIVE: 2016

PRESENT LABELS: bb star entertainment

ASSOCIATED ACTS: Mr Cliq Dj Shellem Tammy Drop Rhyman Gaza President Akaz Kejoy Primash Mashava Dj Munya

Blessing Dhlakama Mr Blue is a music producer, DJ, English Junior Ambassador best known as the Director of BB STAR ENTERTAINMENT ; which is arguably the best entertainment platform in Chipinge (ZW) & Polokwane (SA)

BACKGROUND

Mr Blue was born Blessing Dhlakama 21 April. [1] He has 3 sisters of which one is late and brother who is based in South Africa.

EDUCATION

Blessing Dhlakama Mr Blue started his Early Child Development at Shekwa Primary School. He also attended Tuzuka High School in Musikavanhu, Chipinge . His father Misheck, managed to look for his vacancy at DR AMS Makunyane High School in Seshego, Polokwane before enrolling at Chipinge High School. He also did part of his secondary education at Gaza High School.

ENTERTAINMENT CAREER

Blessing Dhlakama Mr Blue founded BB Star Entertainment with his fellows: Dustin Lah Yena real name (Amogelang Dhlakama ) and More Blessing Jarasi in the Seshego residents of Polokwane in 2017. [1]Mr Blue also works as manager for Young T who is a fellow producer in Polokwane. [2] Mr Blue has worked with some of the best musicians in Chipinge .These include Fortany B, Jibbah Royal, Tammy Drop, St Boss, Bonny T, Senior Modho, Ganja Sniffer, Kwezi, Viggieman and Michael B. He has also nurtured young and upcoming musicians who have made an impact in the music industry. These include the likes of Ras Kid, Ras Kwivas and King Molesa. It is said it was his stint in Manchester which allowed Blessing to discover his interest in Entertainment

SOME MUSIC PRODUCTIONS

Ras Kwivas -Everytime 2017

LIFE EVENTS

To cap the year (2016) the youthful chanter was nominated 2rd English Junior Ambassador in Limpopo province. He beat other students from Mokopane, Messina, Louis Rtchard and Lephalale and walked away with R10 000. In September 2017, Blessing was one of the elected students to attend the UK Summer Fest held at Salford University in Manchester.

AUTOMATICALLY

In his manners he does not often sell out himself . He always try to spoke fun at his classmates during computer studies . He doesnt give a rats ass about anyone. He however has the ability to socialize and interact with everyone, regardless of race, gender or social backround Some people prefer to call him (The Man Of God) due to the fact that he spend time with other people in a friendly way.

POPULARITY

Little known by then , Blessing Dhlakama announced his grand entry in Zimbabwe in May 2018 with his name SK though it did not receive many likes . When he was named MR BLUE , the name went viral in the ghettos and he became popular in Chipinge. In interview with Jensen Trynor, he said "..... I would like to express my gratitude to Christinah , Carolyn , Perse & Berlinda for the name"

QUESTIONS SOME MAY ASK?

1.What does the name Mr Blue mean?

ANSWER : TOP DEFINITION

Mr Blue

Someone who doesnt give a rats ass about anyone. He however has the ability to socialize and interact with everyone, regardless of race, gender or socialbackround.

2. What inspired them to name Blessing Dhlakama = Mr Blue

ANSWER : (i)He used to wear a blue Jersey (ii)He is also a Chelsea Fc fan

MIXTAPES PRODUCED BY BLESSING DHLAKAMA MR BLUE

Summer Time Mixtape (2017)

Chipinge Stars Mixtape (2017)

Afcon Mixtape (2017)

Jump Start Mixtape (2017)

Chipinge Artists Mixtape (2019)

Polokwane City Mixtape (2017)

Makhadzi Muimbi Mixtape (2020)

Chipinge Greatest Hits Mixtape (2020)

King Monada Music Mixtape (2020)

Chipinge Elders Riddim Mixtape (2019)

Take Money Riddim Mixtape (2016)

Black Label and Backyard Riddim Mixtape (2016)

ZimAllStars Mixtape (2019)

Silent Killer Ngiroz Mixtape (2017)

Choppy TDH Mixtape (2017)

SOME MUSIC PRODUCTIONS

Ras Kwivas -Everytime 2017

VIDEOS

Blessing Dhlakama Mr Blue Promotion Day

Blessing Dhlakama Mr Blue talking about kuda zvinhu

Blessing Dhlakama driving through Harare with Jensen trynor

Welcome interview with Doctor Dhadza

Chipinge Artists Interview na Blessing Dhlakama Mr Blue

Moreblessing Jarasi and Blessing Dhlakama

Amogelang dancing baba Tencen song

Amogelang dancing Seh Calaz Hatipisike dance

Seh Calaz Live Shows 1& 2

Thomas Mapfumo live show

Live @ Gaza Stadium

News bulletin (mwana akabiwa)

24/7 news na Mr Blue

Villagers at C1 shopping centre

Chipinge Town Zimbabwe

Blessing Dhlakama in Manchester

WEBSITE: blessingdhlakamamrblue.wordpress.com

FACEBOOK PAGE: Blessing Dhlakama Mr Blue

INSTAGRAM: iamblessingdhlakama

TWITTER: blessingdhlaxs1

YOUTUBE: bb star entertainment

SOUNDCLOUD: Blessing Dhlakama Mr Blue Official EMAIL: blessingdhlakama820@gmail.com

ISBN 7-76473-966-B

All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, stored in a retrieved system or transmitted in any form or by any means, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise without the prior written permission of the publisher.