He has international experience working in the Middle East as a creative director and brand manager in top elite world competitive organisations e.g Hallmark,Universal channel and etc, currently he is contracted by Parks & Wildlife Management Authority as the Senior Graphic Designer and Brand Management . He also has been involved in the brand Zimbabwe initiative .

He has international experience working in the Middle East as a creative director and brand manager in top elite world competitive organisations e.g Hallmark,Universal channel and etc, currently he is contracted by Parks & Wildlife Management Authority as the Senior Graphic Designer and Brand Management.

He owns a logistics company with 460hp trucks (Volvo and Daff) and Ford-transit Vans available for hire and third party business.

He owns a logistics company with 460hp trucks (Volvo and Daff) and Ford-transit Vans available for hire and third party business.

He is a results driven, self-motivated and resourceful creative director with a proven ability to develop and strengthen management teams in order to maximise company profitability and efficiency. Experienced leading and growing all sectors of a business to make it a dynamic and progressive organisation. Possessing excellent communication skills and able to establish sustainable and profitable relationships with customers, suppliers and stakeholders across the world. He is highly creative, versatile multi-tasked professional Graphic Designer (new media and special applications expect), who enjoys being part of, as well as a leading, a successful and productive team.

He is a results driven, self-motivated and resourceful creative director with a proven ability to develop and strengthen management teams in order to maximise company profitability and efficiency. Experienced leading and growing all sectors of a business to make it a dynamic and progressive organisation. Possessing excellent communication skills and able to establish sustainable and profitable relationships with customers, suppliers and stakeholders across the world. He is highly creative, versatile multi-tasked professional Graphic Designer (new media and special applications expect), who enjoys being part of, as well as a leading, a successful and productive team.

Mr Evans M. Katiyo, is an accomplished young businessman who has over 10 years international experience spanning from packaging, design, animation and advertising. He is a results driven, self-motivated and resourceful creative director with a proven ability to develop and strengthen management teams in order to maximise company profitability and efficiency. Experienced leading and growing all sectors of a business to make it a dynamic and progressive organisation. Possessing excellent communication skills and able to establish sustainable and profitable relationships with customers, suppliers and stakeholders across the world. He is highly creative, versatile multi-tasked professional Graphic Designer (new media and special applications expect), who enjoys being part of, as well as a leading, a successful and productive team.

He owns a logistics company with 460hp trucks (Volvo and Daff) and Ford-transit Vans available for hire and third party business.

He has international experience working in the Middle East as a creative director and brand manager in top elite world competitive organisations e.g Hallmark,Universal channel and etc, currently he is contracted by Parks & Wildlife Management Authority as the Senior Graphic Designer and Brand Management. He also has been involved in the brand Zimbabwe initiative.