Difference between revisions of "User:Jwhande57"

From Pindula
(Jerald Whande (born September 10, 2001) is an Zimbabwean internet entrepreneur and the chief executive officer of Dzimba Rentals. Whande founded real-estate internet company Dzimba Rentals.)
 
(No difference)

Latest revision as of 12:39, 24 June 2020

Jerald Whande (born September 10, 2001) is an Zimbabwean internet entrepreneur and the chief executive officer of Dzimba Rentals. Whande founded real-estate internet company Dzimba Rentals.

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=User:Jwhande57&oldid=89718"