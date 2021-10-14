Difference between revisions of "User:Lloyd Matema Hazvineyi"
Lloyd Hazvineyi is an independent . To date, he has a number of publications available online.
Lloyd has created more than 100 articles on Pindula and here are some of them;
Blog: [https://gandadema.wordpress.com gandadema.wordpress.com]
Blog: [https://gandadema.wordpress.com gandadema.wordpress.com]
Lloyd Hazvineyi is an independent researcher. To date, he has a number of academic and non-academic publications all of which are available online.
Lloyd has created more than 100 articles on Pindula and here are some of them;
- Simon Musanhu
- PowerTel Communications
- Zimbabwe Bus Disasters
- Psychology Maziwisa
- Mashonaland Central Province
- Ministry of Finance
- Tocky Vibes
- Zimdancehall Award Winners
- Dynamos Football Club
- Terence Ranger
- United Family Interdenominational Church
Blog: gandadema.wordpress.com