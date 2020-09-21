Difference between revisions of "User:Shambare"
Kudakwashe Shambare is a Zimbabwean politician whose career started in High School as Honourable Junior MP for Mkoba Consituency and Junior Minister of Science and Technology in 2004. He was involved in student activism at Gweru Polytechnic and was Zimbabwe Congress of Students Union (ZICOSU) Midlands Provincial Secretary General in 2007. He became ZANU (PF) Youth league Kaguvi District Chairman in 2007. In a rare show of talent and skill, he was to become ZANU (PF) Youth league Vice Chairman in yet another district (Nehanda) in 2010 and subsequently chaired in 2012.