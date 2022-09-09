Difference between revisions of "User talk:Lewinmuzvonda"

Lewin Muzvonda

Summary

Zimbabwean vocalist/producer Lewin awakens the true African sounds through a blend of unique, modern and cultural elements.

Raised in Zimbabwe where he nurtured his passion from a very young age. He relocated to South Africa in 2018 where he worked as a Software Developer and later moved to Dubai where he currently lives pursuing his talent and career.

Latest Track: Attention

Latest Track Links: https://music.apple.com/us/album/attention-single/1643142303 https://open.spotify.com/track/5PRuVcFg1MxKbZxmP4OkLs?si=f326100b2f4b4636 https://music.amazon.ca/albums/B0BCX1QK2T?marketplaceId=A2EUQ1WTGCTBG2&musicTerritory=CA&ref=dm_sh_RsaSvowlcIImx6XU2J4EDWDVc&trackAsin=B0BCX1WJ9Z

Featured in Various Big Playlists

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3gwsv913umOOf70HTbykVg?si=9fe2c719c38a46b7 https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0go8FK3E2iWPX1punUEpEP?si=f9ce99a9243e4882 https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3seAKhZ9QXirBjL9lazOi4?si=0ed7888ce0134860

Artist Profiles:

https://open.spotify.com/artist/6SEsiM1D9MqCnOJ8XmI9S0