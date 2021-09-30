Usher Secondary School (Usher Institute) is a Salvation Army Church school at Figtree, Bulilima district, Matabeleland South Province.

Usher Institute

Location

Address: Usher High Woodleigh Farm, Figtree, Ward 19, Private Bag P5271, Bulawayo.

Telephone: +263 83 358/252, Fax:+263 83 368

Cell:

Email: ushersecondary@yahoo.co.uk

Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/8360093033/, https://usherhigh.wordpress.com/about/



History

The Usher Institute was established by the Salvation Army Church at Leighwoods farm near Figtree, Southern Rhodesia in 1933 by then Staff Captain Salhus and his wife. Salvationist James Henry Usher and his wife Jessie informally began teaching Africans living in the area from 1906. The school was later named Usher Institute in their honor.

The first class in 1933 consisted of five boys and one girl. In 1939 a new classroom block was opened with an enrolment of 101 students. Students were taught essential practical subjects. In 1976 Lieutenant Diane Thompson and Sharon Slaindell were brutally murdered one night when guerillas invaded Usher and terrorized those that were living there. As a result, the school was closed and re-opened in 1980. In 2000 the first A’ Level block was built with the first A’ Level class in 2001.

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

The November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked Usher Secondary School at 68th, with a 66.92% pass rate.

Events

Associations

Other information