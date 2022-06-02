The retired army officer has a long history of running elections in the country since the era of the late former President [[Robert Mugabe]]. He served in the [[Electoral Supervisory Commission]] between 2002 and 2005 as a provincial coordinator. He rose through the ranks to become the deputy chief elections officer in charge of civic and voter education between 2003 and 2004. At the inception of [[ZEC]] in 2005, Silaigwana was seconded from the army to serve as director for voter education and public relations. He was appointed deputy chief elections officer in charge of operations in 2007.

Mr. Utloile Silaigwana is the acting chief elections officer of the [[Zimbabwe Electoral Commission]] he took over from Mrs. [[Constance Chigwamba]].<ref name="Herald"> [https://www.herald.co.zw/latest-silaigwana-appointed-acting-chief-elections-officer/ UPDATED: ZEC appoints Silaigwana acting chief elections officer],'' The Herald, retrieved: 30 Jul 2018''</ref>.

Mr. Utloile Silaigwana is the acting chief elections officer of the [[Zimbabwe Electoral Commission]] he took over from Mrs. [[Constance Chigwamba]].<ref name="Herald"> [https://www.herald.co.zw/latest-silaigwana-appointed-acting-chief-elections-officer/ UPDATED: ZEC appoints Silaigwana acting chief elections officer],'' The Herald, retrieved: 30 Jul 2018''</ref>.

Mr. Utloile Silaigwana is the acting chief elections officer of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission he took over from Mrs. Constance Chigwamba.[1].

Utoile Silaigwana was appointed substantive chief elections officer with effect from July 1, 2019.

Brief Background

The retired army officer has a long history of running elections in the country since the era of the late former President Robert Mugabe. He served in the Electoral Supervisory Commission between 2002 and 2005 as a provincial coordinator. He rose through the ranks to become the deputy chief elections officer in charge of civic and voter education between 2003 and 2004. At the inception of ZEC in 2005, Silaigwana was seconded from the army to serve as director for voter education and public relations. He was appointed deputy chief elections officer in charge of operations in 2007.