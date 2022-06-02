Difference between revisions of "Utloile Silaigwana"
Mr. Utloile Silaigwanais the acting chief elections officer of the [[Zimbabwe Electoral Commission]] he took over from Mrs. [[Constance Chigwamba]].<ref name="Herald"> [https://www.herald.co.zw/latest-silaigwana-appointed-acting-chief-elections-officer/ UPDATED: ZEC appoints Silaigwana acting chief elections officer],'' The Herald, retrieved: 30 Jul 2018''</ref>.
[[Utoile Silaigwana]] was [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2021/09/silaigwana-appointed-substantive-zec-ceo/ appointed substantive chief elections officer] with effect from July 2019.
, education.
Latest revision as of 15:17, 2 June 2022
|Mr Utloile Silaigwana
|Occupation
|Chief Elections Officer
|Organization
|Zimbabwe Electoral Commission
Mr. Utloile Silaigwana is the acting chief elections officer of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission he took over from Mrs. Constance Chigwamba.[1].
Utoile Silaigwana was appointed substantive chief elections officer with effect from 1 July 2019.
Personal Details
No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
The retired army officer had a long history of running elections in the country since the era of the late former President Robert Mugabe. He served in the Electoral Supervisory Commission between 2002 and 2005 as a provincial coordinator. He rose through the ranks to become the deputy chief elections officer in charge of civic and voter education between 2003 and 2004. At the inception of ZEC in 2005, Silaigwana was seconded from the army to serve as director for voter education and public relations. He was appointed deputy chief elections officer in charge of operations in 2007.
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ UPDATED: ZEC appoints Silaigwana acting chief elections officer, The Herald, retrieved: 30 Jul 2018