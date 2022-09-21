Difference between revisions of "Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe"

The Mbende Jerusarema dance of the Zezuru Shona people of Uzumba-Maramba-Pfungwe is considered by UNESCO as an important part of the intangible culture of Zimbabwe.

Uzumba-Maramba-Pfungwe, also known as UMP, is a district of Mashonaland East Province. The area is inhabited by the Zezuru Shona people. The staple food crop is maize.

Constituencies

UMP is divided into two legislative constituencies;

Uzumba Constituency which consists of Nakiwa, Uzumba, Muswe, Nyadiri, and

Karimbika and Maramba-Pfungwe Constituency which consists of the Mutawatawa, Borera, Dindi, Kafura, Chitsungo and Mutawatawa areas.

Simbaneuta Mudarikwa contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 21 405 votes.

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe returned to Parliament:

Kenneth Mutiwokuziva of Zanu PF with 27 748 votes,

Bonomali Marere of MDC with 2 128 votes,

Moses Madakuenda of UP with 560 votes.

Culture

The Mbende Jerusarema dance of the Zezuru Shona people of Uzumba-Maramba-Pfungwe is considered by UNESCO as an important part of the intangible culture of Zimbabwe.