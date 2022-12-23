The Mbende Jerusarema dance of the Zezuru Shona people of Uzumba-Maramba-Pfungwe is considered by UNESCO as an important part of the intangible culture of Zimbabwe.

* [[Linnet Chimusoro]] of MDC–N with 224 votes or 0.95 percent,

* [[Joseph Matambo]] of MDC–T with 1 071 votes or 4.55 percent,

* [[Washington Musvaire]] of Zanu PF with 22 264 votes or 94.50 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Maramba–Pfungwe''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Uzumba-Maramba-Pfungwe, also known as UMP, is a district of Mashonaland East Province. The area is inhabited by the Zezuru Shona people. The staple food crop is maize.

Government

UMP (not always by this name) is divided into two legislative constituencies;

Uzumba Constituency which consists of Nakiwa, Uzumba, Muswe, Nyadiri, and

Karimbika and Maramba-Pfungwe Constituency which consists of the Mutawatawa, Borera, Dindi, Kafura, Chitsungo and Mutawatawa areas.

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe returned to Parliament:

Kenneth Mutiwokuziva of Zanu PF with 27 748 votes,

Bonomali Marere of MDC with 2 128 votes,

Moses Madakuenda of UP with 560 votes.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Maramba–Pfungwe returned to Parliament:

Washington Musvaire of Zanu PF with 22 264 votes or 94.50 percent,

Joseph Matambo of MDC–T with 1 071 votes or 4.55 percent,

Linnet Chimusoro of MDC–N with 224 votes or 0.95 percent,

Total 23 559 votes

Simbaneuta Mudarikwa contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 21 405 votes.

Culture

The Mbende Jerusarema dance of the Zezuru Shona people of Uzumba-Maramba-Pfungwe is considered by UNESCO as an important part of the intangible culture of Zimbabwe.