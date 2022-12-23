Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe"

Page Discussion
 
Line 80: Line 80:
 
'''Uzumba-Maramba-Pfungwe''', also known  as UMP, is a district of [[Mashonaland East Province]]. The area is inhabited by the Zezuru Shona people. The staple food crop is maize.
 
'''Uzumba-Maramba-Pfungwe''', also known  as UMP, is a district of [[Mashonaland East Province]]. The area is inhabited by the Zezuru Shona people. The staple food crop is maize.
  
==Constituencies==
+
==Government==
UMP is divided into two legislative constituencies;  
+
UMP (not always by this name) is divided into two legislative constituencies;  
 
* Uzumba Constituency which consists of Nakiwa, Uzumba, Muswe, Nyadiri, and  
 
* Uzumba Constituency which consists of Nakiwa, Uzumba, Muswe, Nyadiri, and  
 
* Karimbika and Maramba-Pfungwe Constituency which consists of the Mutawatawa, Borera, Dindi, Kafura, Chitsungo and Mutawatawa areas.  
 
* Karimbika and Maramba-Pfungwe Constituency which consists of the Mutawatawa, Borera, Dindi, Kafura, Chitsungo and Mutawatawa areas.  
 
[[Simbaneuta Mudarikwa]] contested in the '''2018''' harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 21 405 votes.
 
  
 
In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  
 
In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  
Line 91: Line 89:
 
* [[Bonomali Marere]] of MDC with 2 128 votes,
 
* [[Bonomali Marere]] of MDC with 2 128 votes,
 
* [[Moses Madakuenda]] of UP with 560 votes.
 
* [[Moses Madakuenda]] of UP with 560 votes.
 +
 +
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Maramba–Pfungwe''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
 +
* [[Washington Musvaire]] of Zanu PF with 22 264 votes or 94.50 percent,
 +
* [[Joseph Matambo]] of MDC–T with 1 071 votes or 4.55 percent,
 +
* [[Linnet Chimusoro]] of MDC–N with 224 votes or 0.95 percent,
 +
'''Total''' '''23 559 votes'''
 +
 +
[[Simbaneuta Mudarikwa]] contested in the '''2018''' harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 21 405 votes.
  
 
==Culture==
 
==Culture==
 
The Mbende Jerusarema dance of the Zezuru Shona people of Uzumba-Maramba-Pfungwe is considered by UNESCO as an important part of the intangible culture of Zimbabwe.
 
The Mbende Jerusarema dance of the Zezuru Shona people of Uzumba-Maramba-Pfungwe is considered by UNESCO as an important part of the intangible culture of Zimbabwe.

Latest revision as of 13:50, 23 December 2022

Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe



Uzumba-Maramba-Pfungwe, also known as UMP, is a district of Mashonaland East Province. The area is inhabited by the Zezuru Shona people. The staple food crop is maize.

Government

UMP (not always by this name) is divided into two legislative constituencies;

  • Uzumba Constituency which consists of Nakiwa, Uzumba, Muswe, Nyadiri, and
  • Karimbika and Maramba-Pfungwe Constituency which consists of the Mutawatawa, Borera, Dindi, Kafura, Chitsungo and Mutawatawa areas.

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Maramba–Pfungwe returned to Parliament:

Total 23 559 votes

Simbaneuta Mudarikwa contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 21 405 votes.

Culture

The Mbende Jerusarema dance of the Zezuru Shona people of Uzumba-Maramba-Pfungwe is considered by UNESCO as an important part of the intangible culture of Zimbabwe.

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Uzumba_Maramba_Pfungwe&oldid=122097"