Difference between revisions of "Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe"

* [[Linnet Chimusoro]] of MDC–N with 224 votes or 0.95 percent,
 
'''Total''' '''23 559 votes'''
 
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Uzumba''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Simbaneuta Mudarikwa]] of Zanu PF with 21 421 votes or 94.83 percent,
* [[Peckson Kazingizi]] of MDC–T  with 945 votes or 4.18 percent,
* [[Stewart Pairemanzi]] of MDC–N with 222 votes or 0.98 percent,
'''Total''' '''22 588 votes'''
[[Simbaneuta Mudarikwa]] contested in the '''2018''' harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 21 405 votes.
 
[[Simbaneuta Mudarikwa]] contested in the '''2018''' harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 21 405 votes.

Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe



Uzumba-Maramba-Pfungwe, also known as UMP, is a district of Mashonaland East Province. The area is inhabited by the Zezuru Shona people. The staple food crop is maize.

Government

UMP (not always by this name) is divided into two legislative constituencies;

  • Uzumba Constituency which consists of Nakiwa, Uzumba, Muswe, Nyadiri, and
  • Karimbika and Maramba-Pfungwe Constituency which consists of the Mutawatawa, Borera, Dindi, Kafura, Chitsungo and Mutawatawa areas.

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Maramba–Pfungwe returned to Parliament:

Total 23 559 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Uzumba returned to Parliament:

Total 22 588 votes


Simbaneuta Mudarikwa contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 21 405 votes.

Culture

The Mbende Jerusarema dance of the Zezuru Shona people of Uzumba-Maramba-Pfungwe is considered by UNESCO as an important part of the intangible culture of Zimbabwe.

