Difference between revisions of "Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe"

* [[Linnet Chimusoro]] of MDC–N with 224 votes or 0.95 percent,
'''Total''' '''23 559 votes'''
[[Simbaneuta Mudarikwa]] contested in the '''2018''' harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 21 405 votes.
Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe
Uzumba-Maramba-Pfungwe, also known as UMP, is a district of Mashonaland East Province. The area is inhabited by the Zezuru Shona people. The staple food crop is maize.
Government
UMP (not always by this name) is divided into two legislative constituencies;
- Uzumba Constituency which consists of Nakiwa, Uzumba, Muswe, Nyadiri, and
- Karimbika and Maramba-Pfungwe Constituency which consists of the Mutawatawa, Borera, Dindi, Kafura, Chitsungo and Mutawatawa areas.
In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe returned to Parliament:
- Kenneth Mutiwokuziva of Zanu PF with 27 748 votes,
- Bonomali Marere of MDC with 2 128 votes,
- Moses Madakuenda of UP with 560 votes.
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Maramba–Pfungwe returned to Parliament:
- Washington Musvaire of Zanu PF with 22 264 votes or 94.50 percent,
- Joseph Matambo of MDC–T with 1 071 votes or 4.55 percent,
- Linnet Chimusoro of MDC–N with 224 votes or 0.95 percent,
Total 23 559 votes
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Uzumba returned to Parliament:
- Simbaneuta Mudarikwa of Zanu PF with 21 421 votes or 94.83 percent,
- Peckson Kazingizi of MDC–T with 945 votes or 4.18 percent,
- Stewart Pairemanzi of MDC–N with 222 votes or 0.98 percent,
Total 22 588 votes
Simbaneuta Mudarikwa contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 21 405 votes.
Culture
The Mbende Jerusarema dance of the Zezuru Shona people of Uzumba-Maramba-Pfungwe is considered by UNESCO as an important part of the intangible culture of Zimbabwe.