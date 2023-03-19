Difference between revisions of "VaChirenda Centre of Hope (VCH)"

VaChirenda Centre of Hope (VCH) is a foundation established to assist young girls and vulnerable women from marginalised rural areas.

Background

The foundation was named in honour of the late Rtd Lt Col Harold Elliot Mtamdwa Chirenda. VaChirenda centre of hope is a foundation with their main objective centred on assisting young girls and vulnerable women from ages 9-25 years as well as the elderly women above the age of 65 years. The foundation was founded by Xoey Annah Chimombe (nee Chirenda) who is the third child of the late Rtd Lt Col Harold Elliot Chirenda.

Girls Soccer Tournament

The foundation held and funded a girls soccer tournament in Seke communal lands on 17 March 2023 at Madamombe Primary School. The tournament had four Secondary Schools participating namely Kandava, Jonasi, Chikonde and Chirimamhunga. The VaChirenda Centre of Hope Foundation had several partners to help with the different needs that they wanted to address on the day that included Schweppes Zimbabwe, BAMM Stationers, Tinovimba Trust, Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation and Football Ambassadors of Zimbabwe (FAOZ).

The soccer tournament was played in a round robin format with Chikonde and Jonasi squaring off in the first match which Jonasi won 1-0 with Chirimamhunga winning the other match beating Kandava. Chirimamhunga were the eventual winners of the inaugural Girls Soccer Tournament and walked away with a trophy courtesy of VaChirenda Centre of Hope. Beatrice Makaza from Chirimamhunga was voted player of the tournament. The main idea of the soccer tournament was to identify girls who would have excelled and set up a football academy called VCH Swans Football Academy.

After the soccer tournament the foundation also donated pads to girls who attended the event and also donated stationery to the school pupils which will goa long way in enhancing their studies. The occasion was graced by the local MP and the local leadership in that area of Seke to support this noble initiative from VaChirenda Centre of Hope.

Gallery







