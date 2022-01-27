Difference between revisions of "VaRozvi"
'''Moyo VaRozvi''' is a Zimbabwean totem/mutupo/isibongo. The totem has a very long history among the indigenous societies which include the [[Shona]], the [[Ndebele]], [[Tonga]], [[Venda]], [[Kalanga]], among others. Every totem has a branch which distinguishes it from the others. In Shona, these small branches are referred to as chidawo in Shona. In this particular instance, VaRozvi is the chidawo for the totem.
The Rozvi people who belong to this totemic group are historically known to have been the ruling elite in the giant [[Rozvi Empire]] in colonial Zimbabwe. The people are found in all corners of the country but they are more dominant in the [[Midlands Province]] and [[Masvingo]].
Moyo VaRozvi, which belongs to the main Moyo category has its taboos which
Moyo VaRozvi, which belongs to the main Moyo category has its taboos which include refraining from eating specific internal organs from certain animals. It has for long been used as a form of identity; identifying people belonging to that totem with a unique social, economic, or historical background and past. It was thus a common unifying factor which bound together individuals, families and clans.
Totems in [[Zimbabwe]] are not a thing of the past despite the changes that have come with time. Many people are still identified by their respective totems. Like other totems in [[Zimbabwe]], the Moyo VaRozvi totem is used in addressing people, by and large the elders, and is associated with family dignity and respect. It has also been used in praise poetry, thanksgiving, even in times of mourning.
== Shona Praise Poem ==
Hekani Sahayi<br>
Hekani Sahayi<br>
Dhewa<br>Moyondizvo<br>
Dhewa<br>Moyondizvo<br>
Zvaitwa, Sahayi<br>
Zvaitwa, Sahayi<br>
Muzinda wapasi<ref name="Shona History">, [http://shonahistory.co.za/2014/07/24/nhetembo-dzavarozvi/ VaRozvi],''Shon History'',retrieved:16 Mar 2015"</ref>
Muzinda wapasi<ref name="Shona History">, [http://shonahistory.co.za/2014/07/24/nhetembo-dzavarozvi/ VaRozvi],''Shon History'',retrieved:16 Mar 2015"</ref>
<references/>
<references/>
Moyo VaRozvi is a Zimbabwean totem/mutupo/isibongo. The totem has a very long history among the indigenous societies which include the Shona, the Ndebele, Tonga, Venda, Kalanga, among others. Every totem has a branch which distinguishes it from the others. In Shona, these small branches are referred to as chidawo in Shona. In this particular instance, VaRozvi is the chidawo for the totem.
The Rozvi people who belong to this totemic group are historically known to have been the ruling elite in the giant Rozvi Empire in colonial Zimbabwe. The people are found in all corners of the country but they are more dominant in the Midlands Province and Masvingo.
Moyo VaRozvi, which belongs to the main Moyo category has its taboos which include refraining from eating specific internal organs from certain animals. It has for long been used as a form of identity; identifying people belonging to that totem with a unique social, economic, or historical background and past. It was thus a common unifying factor which bound together individuals, families and clans.
Totems in Zimbabwe are not a thing of the past despite the changes that have come with time. Many people are still identified by their respective totems. Like other totems in Zimbabwe, the Moyo VaRozvi totem is used in addressing people, by and large the elders, and is associated with family dignity and respect. It has also been used in praise poetry, thanksgiving, even in times of mourning.
See Totems, Zimbabwe.
Shona Praise Poem
Hekani Sahayi
Dhewa
Moyondizvo
Vakami vomukaka
Bvumavaranda
vakadzi vachiza vomene
Dzimbahwe rerupwetepwete
Vari urozvi Nhandare
Sahayi mhondoro
Jengetanyika
Mwene wavanhu
VaChuru chamapfunde manji
VaChirisamhuru
Muzinda wen’ombe
Gorokotera
chiri mudanga
ndambachirashwa
VokwaChuma chamambo
chamachira chinosakara
Mupfudze waNyan’ombe
Chiwanzamukaka
Chipuriro chamafuta
Vachisiyandanyara
Vari Manyanga
Vane mudzi unobva mabvazuva, uchinobaya Rupango
Vakapera nhenda muDzimbahwe
Vachaona mudongo
vagadzi voushe
Muti unokope chirimo
zhizha uchikozhendove
Mururamanhanga
Vesviromo svitokotoko
svine nzungu inosvitsa dakataka
Dzimbahwe
Vorupazho rupwetepwete
runonama imba
Vamatakaringa hwirika
zvirume zvichiringa pasi
Dyembeu, kurima kwakona
Mutengeni wazvozvovenga
Mambo usitandavare
Kutandavara, mvura inova mubvumbi
Vazvikwechekweche
zvinonongwa nevavindukira
Asina kuvindukira anowana zvapera
zvaenda nemwando
Hekani, Nhandare
Mupfudze uri mudanga
VokwaBhasvi
VaNyoka haisvosvwi
Kuisvosva, inoruma munhu
Vedombo rakakona chimwango nemarangadya
Vamatururamvura
Ziendavachisiya
Nyamutorazvose
Nyama tinodya
Mafuta tinozora
Mukaka tinonwa
nokusevesa sadza
Debwe tinowarira
Nyanga igonamombe
Ndove tinodzurura mumba
Muswe udenhawo
Haiwa, tatenda
Varidzi venyika
Zvaitwa, Sahayi
Muzinda wapasi[1]