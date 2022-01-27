Totems in [[Zimbabwe]] are not a thing of the past despite the changes that have come with time. Many people are still identified by their respective totems. Like other totems in [[Zimbabwe]], the Moyo VaRozvi totem is used in addressing people, by and large the elders, and is associated with family dignity and respect. It has also been used in praise poetry, thanksgiving, even in times of mourning.

Moyo VaRozvi, which belongs to the main Moyo category has its taboos which include refraining from eating specific internal organs from certain animals. It has for long been used as a form of identity; identifying people belonging to that totem with a unique social, economic, or historical background and past. It was thus a common unifying factor which bound together individuals, families and clans.

The Rozvi people who belong to this totemic group are historically known to have been the ruling elite in the giant [[Rozvi Empire]] in colonial Zimbabwe. The people are found in all corners of the country but they are more dominant in the [[Midlands Province]] and [[Masvingo]].

'''Moyo VaRozvi''' is a Zimbabwean totem/mutupo/isibongo. The totem has a very long history among the indigenous societies which include the [[Shona]], the [[Ndebele]], [[Tonga]], [[Venda]], [[Kalanga]], among others. Every totem has a branch which distinguishes it from the others. In Shona, these small branches are referred to as chidawo in Shona. In this particular instance, VaRozvi is the chidawo for the totem.

Shona Praise Poem

Hekani Sahayi

Dhewa

Moyondizvo

Vakami vomukaka

Bvumavaranda

vakadzi vachiza vomene

Dzimbahwe rerupwetepwete

Vari urozvi Nhandare

Sahayi mhondoro

Jengetanyika

Mwene wavanhu

VaChuru chamapfunde manji

VaChirisamhuru

Muzinda wen’ombe

Gorokotera

chiri mudanga

ndambachirashwa

VokwaChuma chamambo

chamachira chinosakara

Mupfudze waNyan’ombe

Chiwanzamukaka

Chipuriro chamafuta

Vachisiyandanyara

Vari Manyanga

Vane mudzi unobva mabvazuva, uchinobaya Rupango

Vakapera nhenda muDzimbahwe

Vachaona mudongo

vagadzi voushe

Muti unokope chirimo

zhizha uchikozhendove

Mururamanhanga

Vesviromo svitokotoko

svine nzungu inosvitsa dakataka

Dzimbahwe

Vorupazho rupwetepwete

runonama imba

Vamatakaringa hwirika

zvirume zvichiringa pasi

Dyembeu, kurima kwakona

Mutengeni wazvozvovenga

Mambo usitandavare

Kutandavara, mvura inova mubvumbi

Vazvikwechekweche

zvinonongwa nevavindukira

Asina kuvindukira anowana zvapera

zvaenda nemwando

Hekani, Nhandare

Mupfudze uri mudanga

VokwaBhasvi

VaNyoka haisvosvwi

Kuisvosva, inoruma munhu

Vedombo rakakona chimwango nemarangadya

Vamatururamvura

Ziendavachisiya

Nyamutorazvose

Nyama tinodya

Mafuta tinozora

Mukaka tinonwa

nokusevesa sadza

Debwe tinowarira

Nyanga igonamombe

Ndove tinodzurura mumba

Muswe udenhawo

Haiwa, tatenda

Varidzi venyika

Zvaitwa, Sahayi

Muzinda wapasi[1]





