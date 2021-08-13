Pindula

Schools [[Harare Metropolitan Province]]
'''Vainona High School''' is in Vainona, a northern suburb of [[Harare]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]]. It opened in 1974.
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. ('''November 2018''') <br/>
  
 
==Location==
('''August 2021''') <br/>
'''Address:''' 18 Alpes Rd, Vainona, [[Harare]] <br/>
'''Telephone:''' 04886334, 04882888. <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Web:''' https://www.facebook.com/Vainona-high-school-413341825772438/ <br/>
  
 
==History==
'''Vainona High School''' opened with 150 students in '''January 1974'''.
  
 
==School Grounds==
==Associations==
Famous names associated with the school.  
[[Andy Flower]] - Cricket player, before he moved to [[St Georges]].
[[Takudzwa Ngwenya]] – Plays for the USA (Eagles) and Biarritz in France.
  
 
==Other information==
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
  
 
Vainona High School is in Vainona, a northern suburb of Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province. It opened in 1974.

Location

(August 2021)
Address: 18 Alpes Rd, Vainona, Harare
Telephone: 04886334, 04882888.
Cell:
Email:
Web: https://www.facebook.com/Vainona-high-school-413341825772438/

History

Vainona High School opened with 150 students in January 1974.

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

Andy Flower - Cricket player, before he moved to St Georges. Takudzwa Ngwenya – Plays for the USA (Eagles) and Biarritz in France.

Other information

Further Reading

