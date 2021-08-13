Difference between revisions of "Vainona High School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "Schools Harare Metropolitan Province See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers. <br/> See Assoc...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
|+
[[Harare Metropolitan Province]]
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
|−
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
|+
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
==Location==
==Location==
|−
(August 2021) <br/>
|+
(August 2021) <br/>
|−
Address: <br/>
|+
Address:<br/>
|−
Telephone: <br/>
|+
Telephone:<br/>
|−
Cell: <br/>
|+
Cell:<br/>
|−
Email: <br/>
|+
Email:<br/>
|−
Web:
|+
Web:<br/>
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
==History==
==History==
|+
==School Grounds==
==School Grounds==
|Line 31:
|Line 32:
==Associations==
==Associations==
|−
|+
|+
the .
==Other information==
==Other information==
|Line 44:
|Line 46:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title=
|+
|title=
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords=education,high schools,Harare Province,O Level
|keywords=education,high schools,Harare Province,O Level
|Line 51:
|Line 53:
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Revision as of 07:27, 13 August 2021
Vainona High School is in Vainona, a northern suburb of Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province. It opened in 1974.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(August 2021)
Address: 18 Alpes Rd, Vainona, Harare
Telephone: 04886334, 04882888.
Cell:
Email:
Web: https://www.facebook.com/Vainona-high-school-413341825772438/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Vainona High School opened with 150 students in January 1974.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Andy Flower - Cricket player, before he moved to St Georges. Takudzwa Ngwenya – Plays for the USA (Eagles) and Biarritz in France.
Other information
Further Reading
==++==++==++==++==++
==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template