Latest revision as of 07:37, 13 August 2021
Vainona High School is in Vainona, a northern suburb of Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province. It opened in 1974.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(August 2021)
Address: 18 Alpes Rd, Vainona, PO Box BW490, Harare
Telephone: 04886334, 04882888, 882882.
Cell:
Email:
Web: https://www.facebook.com/Vainona-high-school-413341825772438/
History
Vainona High School opened with 150 students in January 1974.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Alumni"
- Andy Flower - Cricket player, before he moved to St. George's College.
- Takudzwa Ngwenya – Plays for the USA (Eagles) and Biarritz in France.
Vainona High School oldies - 70's & 80's students - https://www.facebook.com/groups/3208635614/