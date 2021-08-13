* [[Takudzwa Ngwenya]] – Plays for the USA (Eagles) and Biarritz in France.

'''Vainona High School''' is in Vainona, a northern suburb of [[Harare]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]]. It opened in ''' 1974 ''' .

Vainona High School badge

Location

(August 2021)

Address: 18 Alpes Rd, Vainona, PO Box BW490, Harare

Telephone: 04886334, 04882888, 882882.

Cell:

Email:

Web: https://www.facebook.com/Vainona-high-school-413341825772438/



History

Vainona High School opened with 150 students in January 1974.

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

courses offered, to what levels.





Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Alumni"

Andy Flower - Cricket player, before he moved to St. George's College.

Takudzwa Ngwenya – Plays for the USA (Eagles) and Biarritz in France.

Vainona High School oldies - 70's & 80's students - https://www.facebook.com/groups/3208635614/

Other information