Valdano Brown (Circled)

Valdano Brown is Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa's top bodyguard, who won lucrative contracts to supply Covid-19 equipment to the Ministry of Health and Child Care without going through a competitive bidding process.[1]

Background

Valdano Brown is a top presidential bodyguard for President Emmerson Mnangagwa. He is linked with a foreign registered firm, Jaji Investments, in Namibia. The firm is believed to be connected to Zimbabwe’s first family which have scored contracts with the government during the virus outbreak.[2]

Covid-19 PPE scandal

His links to Jaji Investments, a company being accused of receiving money in the pretext of supplying coronavirus test kits when they were actually donated by the Namibian government as reported during the Zimbabwe cabinet meeting of 21 April 2020 by the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa.

















References