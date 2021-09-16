Pindula

Valee Music
Valee Music Biography
BornBulawayo
Known forBeing a musician

Valee Music real name Valerie Menyiwe Sibanda is a Zimbabwean born British musician.

Background

She was born in Bulawayo before relocating to the UK at the age of 14.[1]

Education

She is a former Greenfield Primary and Petra High School pupil.[2] Valee Music is a Law & Business graduate.[3]

Music Career

She made a cameo on Disney’s Black is King by Beyoncé, as well as on Sarkodie and Mr Eazi’s music video titled Do You. She performed at Zimfest 2021.[3]

Discography

Singles

  • Dolla
  • Vosho
  • Mina Nawe
  • Watora Moyo
  • Sondela
  • Don’t Want Your Love

Awards

Valee Music was nominated for the 2021 Star FM awards.[3] She won the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards 2021 People’s Choice Award.[4]

Videos

VALEE MUSIC - DON'T WANT YOUR LOVE FT. UBUNTU BROTHERS (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
Valee Music - Sondela ft. Charlie Kay (Official Music Video)
Valee Music - Watora Moyo (Official Music Video)
Valee Music - Me and You (Mina Nawe) Official Video
VALEE MUSIC - DOLLA

References

  1. Winstone Antonio, Valee Music relishes Beyoncé collabo, NewsDay, Published: March 18, 2021, Retrieved: September 16, 2021
  2. Bongani Ndlovu, Valee wants to make mark on music scene, The Chronicle, Published: July 16, 2020, Retrieved: September 16, 2021
  3. 3.0 3.1 3.2 Valee Music, Submithub, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: September 16, 2021
  4. Zimbabwe Achievers Awards 2021 Winners, Pindula News, Published: September 14, 2021, Retrieved: September 16, 2021
