Difference between revisions of "Valee Music"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = Valee Music<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals = | image...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 14:28, 16 September 2021
|Valee Music
|Born
|Bulawayo
|Known for
|Being a musician
Valee Music real name Valerie Menyiwe Sibanda is a Zimbabwean born British musician.
Background
She was born in Bulawayo before relocating to the UK at the age of 14.[1]
Education
She is a former Greenfield Primary and Petra High School pupil.[2] Valee Music is a Law & Business graduate.[3]
Music Career
She made a cameo on Disney’s Black is King by Beyoncé, as well as on Sarkodie and Mr Eazi’s music video titled Do You. She performed at Zimfest 2021.[3]
Discography
Singles
- Dolla
- Vosho
- Mina Nawe
- Watora Moyo
- Sondela
- Don’t Want Your Love
Awards
Valee Music was nominated for the 2021 Star FM awards.[3] She won the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards 2021 People’s Choice Award.[4]
Videos
References
- ↑ Winstone Antonio, Valee Music relishes Beyoncé collabo, NewsDay, Published: March 18, 2021, Retrieved: September 16, 2021
- ↑ Bongani Ndlovu, Valee wants to make mark on music scene, The Chronicle, Published: July 16, 2020, Retrieved: September 16, 2021
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 3.2 Valee Music, Submithub, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: September 16, 2021
- ↑ Zimbabwe Achievers Awards 2021 Winners, Pindula News, Published: September 14, 2021, Retrieved: September 16, 2021