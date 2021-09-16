|description= Valee Music real name Valerie Menyiwe Sibanda is a Zimbabwean born British musician.

Valerie Menyiwe Sibanda

Background

She was born in Bulawayo before relocating to the UK at the age of 14.[1]

Education

She is a former Greenfield Primary and Petra High School pupil.[2] Valee Music is a Law & Business graduate.[3]

Music Career

She made a cameo on Disney’s Black is King by Beyoncé, as well as on Sarkodie and Mr Eazi’s music video titled Do You. She performed at Zimfest 2021.[3]

Discography

Singles

Dolla

Vosho

Mina Nawe

Watora Moyo

Sondela

Don’t Want Your Love

Awards

Valee Music was nominated for the 2021 Star FM awards.[3] She won the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards 2021 People’s Choice Award.[4]

Videos

VALEE MUSIC - DON'T WANT YOUR LOVE FT. UBUNTU BROTHERS (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

Valee Music - Sondela ft. Charlie Kay (Official Music Video)

Valee Music - Watora Moyo (Official Music Video)

Valee Music - Me and You (Mina Nawe) Official Video

VALEE MUSIC - DOLLA