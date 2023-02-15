'''Tertiary:''' Valee Music is a Law & Business graduate. <ref name="SH">[https://www.submithub.com/artist/valee-music Valee Music], ''Submithub'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: September 16, 2021</ref>

<ref name="C">Bongani Ndlovu, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/valee-wants-to-make-mark-on-music-scene/ Valee wants to make mark on music scene], ''The Chronicle'', Published: July 16, 2020, Retrieved: September 16, 2021</ref> <br/>

<ref name="C">Bongani Ndlovu, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/valee-wants-to-make-mark-on-music-scene/ Valee wants to make mark on music scene], ''The Chronicle'', Published: July 16, 2020, Retrieved: September 16, 2021</ref> Valee Music is a Law & Business graduate.<ref name="SH">[https://www.submithub.com/artist/valee-music Valee Music], ''Submithub'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: September 16, 2021</ref>

Valee Music real name Valerie Menyiwe Sibanda is a Zimbabwean born British musician.

Background

She was born in Bulawayo before relocating to the UK at the age of 14.[1]

School / Education

Primary: Greenfield Primary.

Secondary: Petra High School.

[2]

Tertiary: Valee Music is a Law & Business graduate. [3]

Music Career

She made a cameo on Disney’s Black is King by Beyoncé, as well as on Sarkodie and Mr Eazi’s music video titled Do You. She performed at Zimfest 2021.[3]

Discography

Singles

Dolla

Vosho

Mina Nawe

Watora Moyo

Sondela

Don’t Want Your Love

Awards

Valee Music was nominated for the 2021 Star FM awards.[3] She won the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards 2021 People’s Choice Award.[4]

Videos

VALEE MUSIC - DON'T WANT YOUR LOVE FT. UBUNTU BROTHERS (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

Valee Music - Sondela ft. Charlie Kay (Official Music Video)

Valee Music - Watora Moyo (Official Music Video)

Valee Music - Me and You (Mina Nawe) Official Video

VALEE MUSIC - DOLLA