|Valee Music
|Born
|Valerie Menyiwe Sibanda
Bulawayo
|Known for
|Being a musician
Valee Music real name Valerie Menyiwe Sibanda is a Zimbabwean born British musician.
Background
She was born in Bulawayo before relocating to the UK at the age of 14.[1]
School / Education
Primary: Greenfield Primary.
Secondary: Petra High School.
[2]
Tertiary: Valee Music is a Law & Business graduate. [3]
Music Career
She made a cameo on Disney’s Black is King by Beyoncé, as well as on Sarkodie and Mr Eazi’s music video titled Do You. She performed at Zimfest 2021.[3]
Discography
Singles
- Dolla
- Vosho
- Mina Nawe
- Watora Moyo
- Sondela
- Don’t Want Your Love
Awards
Valee Music was nominated for the 2021 Star FM awards.[3] She won the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards 2021 People’s Choice Award.[4]
Videos
