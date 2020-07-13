Difference between revisions of "Valentine Mukupi"

In July 2018, Valentine Mukupi was elected to Ward 8 Zvimba RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1321 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 8 Zvimba RDC with 1321 votes, beating Tendayi Edwin Muringani of MDC-Alliance with 240 votes, Fanuel Juruvenge of NPF with 102 votes, Clarence Wilson Simoyi, independent with 69 votes and Memory Chinyemba of BZA with 22 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

