| birth_date = {{birth date |1995|12|14}} <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} -->
| employer = [[Football Club]]
'''Valentine Musarurwa''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for [[CAPS United Football Club]] . He plays as a defender.
Valentine was born on 14 December 1995.<ref name="Caps"> [http://capsunited.org.zw/player/valentine-musarurwa/ Valentine Musarurwa], ''Caps United'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: August 5, 2015</ref>
Valentine attended George Stark High School in [[Harare]].<ref name="About"> [https://www.facebook.com/valentine.musarurwa.5/about About Valentine Musarurwa], ''Facebook'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: August 5, 2015</ref>
Musarurwa started playing for CAPS United Football Club in March 2013 as a sixteen year old.<ref name="Soccer"> [https://www.facebook.com/Soccer263/posts/582739795072308 Soccer 263], ''Facebook'', Published: March 21, 2013, Retrieved: August 5, 2015</ref>
*CAPS United Football Club (2013-)
Latest revision as of 14:26, 3 December 2020
|Valentine Musarurwa
Image Via Facebook
|Born
|Valentine Musaruwa
December 14, 1995
|Occupation
|Employer
|Harare City Football Club
Valentine Musarurwa is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Harare City Football Club and is a former CAPS United Football Club player. He plays as a defender.
Background
Valentine was born on 14 December 1995.[1]
Education
Valentine attended George Stark High School in Harare.[2]
Career
Musarurwa started playing for CAPS United Football Club in March 2013 as a sixteen year old.[3]
Clubs Played for
- CAPS United Football Club (2013-2019)
Picture Gallery
References
- ↑ Valentine Musarurwa, Caps United, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: August 5, 2015
- ↑ About Valentine Musarurwa, Facebook, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: August 5, 2015
- ↑ Soccer 263, Facebook, Published: March 21, 2013, Retrieved: August 5, 2015