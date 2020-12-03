Pindula

Valentine Musarurwa
Valentine Musarurwa, CAPS United Football Club, football
Image Via Facebook
BornValentine Musaruwa
(1995-12-14)December 14, 1995
Occupation
  • Footballer
EmployerHarare City Football Club

Valentine Musarurwa is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Harare City Football Club and is a former CAPS United Football Club player. He plays as a defender.

Background

Valentine was born on 14 December 1995.[1]

Education

Valentine attended George Stark High School in Harare.[2]

Career

Musarurwa started playing for CAPS United Football Club in March 2013 as a sixteen year old.[3]

Clubs Played for

  • CAPS United Football Club (2013-2019)

Picture Gallery

  • Valentine Musarurwa.jpg
  • Musarurwa in action.jpg






References

  1. Valentine Musarurwa, Caps United, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: August 5, 2015
  2. About Valentine Musarurwa, Facebook, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: August 5, 2015
  3. Soccer 263, Facebook, Published: March 21, 2013, Retrieved: August 5, 2015
