Musarurwa started playing for CAPS United Football Club in March 2013 as a sixteen year old.<ref name="Soccer"> [https://www.facebook.com/Soccer263/posts/582739795072308 Soccer 263], ''Facebook'', Published: March 21, 2013, Retrieved: August 5, 2015</ref>

Musarurwa started playing for CAPS United Football Club in March 2013 as a sixteen year old.<ref name="Soccer"> [https://www.facebook.com/Soccer263/posts/582739795072308 Soccer 263], ''Facebook'', Published: March 21, 2013, Retrieved: August 5, 2015</ref>

Valentine attended George Stark High School in [[Harare]].<ref name="About"> [https://www.facebook.com/valentine.musarurwa.5/about About Valentine Musarurwa], ''Facebook'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: August 5, 2015</ref>

Valentine attended George Stark High School in [[Harare]].<ref name="About"> [https://www.facebook.com/valentine.musarurwa.5/about About Valentine Musarurwa], ''Facebook'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: August 5, 2015</ref>

Valentine was born on 14 December 1995.<ref name="Caps"> [http://capsunited.org.zw/player/valentine-musarurwa/ Valentine Musarurwa], ''Caps United'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: August 5, 2015</ref>

Valentine was born on 14 December 1995.<ref name="Caps"> [http://capsunited.org.zw/player/valentine-musarurwa/ Valentine Musarurwa], ''Caps United'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: August 5, 2015</ref>

'''Valentine Musarurwa''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for [[Harare City Football Club]] and is a former [[CAPS United Football Club]] player . He plays as a defender.

'''Valentine Musarurwa''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for [[CAPS United Football Club]]. He plays as a defender.

| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

| birth_date = {{birth date and age |1995|12|14}} <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} -->

Valentine Musarurwa is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Harare City Football Club and is a former CAPS United Football Club player. He plays as a defender.

Background

Valentine was born on 14 December 1995.[1]

Education

Valentine attended George Stark High School in Harare.[2]

Career

Musarurwa started playing for CAPS United Football Club in March 2013 as a sixteen year old.[3]

Clubs Played for

CAPS United Football Club (2013-2019)

Picture Gallery





















References