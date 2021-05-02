Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Valerie Moran"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Valerie Moran''' is a Zimbabwean born Fintech Entrepreneur. Moran is considered the richest black woman in the United Kingdom with a net worth north of $150 million. S...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 12:34, 2 May 2021

Valerie Moran is a Zimbabwean born Fintech Entrepreneur. Moran is considered the richest black woman in the United Kingdom with a net worth north of $150 million. She is the only black woman ever to appear on the Rich List in the UK.

Background

Husband

[[Noel Moran]

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Valerie_Moran&oldid=103229"