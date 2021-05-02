Difference between revisions of "Valerie Moran"

Pindula

Latest revision as of 12:42, 2 May 2021

Valerie Moran is a Zimbabwean born Fintech Entrepreneur. Moran is considered the richest black woman in the United Kingdom with a net worth north of $150 million. She is the only black woman ever to appear on the Rich List in the UK.

Background

Husband

Noel Moran[1]

Education

She is a qualified systems analyst by profession.

Career

In Zimbabwe, Valerie Moran started working in property and later with a tobacco company.

She moved to London around 2003, prompted by a recession in Zimbabwe and worked in insurance before moving into the payments business with Noel.[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Peter Hamilton, How a Meath couple landed a €266m jackpot with their business idea, Irish Times, Published: November 15, 2019, Retrieved: May 2, 2021
