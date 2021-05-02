Difference between revisions of "Valerie Moran"

She moved to London around 2003, prompted by a recession in [[Zimbabwe]] and worked in insurance before moving into the payments business with Noel.<ref name="IT"/>

In Zimbabwe, Valerie Moran started working in property and later with a tobacco company.

She is a qualified systems analyst by profession.

'''[[Noel Moran ] ]''' <ref name="IT">Peter Hamilton, [https://www.irishtimes.com/business/financial-services/how-a-meath-couple-landed-a-266m-jackpot-with-their-business-idea-1.4082815 How a Meath couple landed a €266m jackpot with their business idea], ''Irish Times'', Published: November 15, 2019, Retrieved: May 2, 2021</ref>

Valerie Moran is a Zimbabwean born Fintech Entrepreneur. Moran is considered the richest black woman in the United Kingdom with a net worth north of $150 million. She is the only black woman ever to appear on the Rich List in the UK.

Background

Husband

Noel Moran[1]

Education

She is a qualified systems analyst by profession.

Career

In Zimbabwe, Valerie Moran started working in property and later with a tobacco company.

She moved to London around 2003, prompted by a recession in Zimbabwe and worked in insurance before moving into the payments business with Noel.[1]