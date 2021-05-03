Pindula

Revision as of 13:33, 3 May 2021

Valerie Moran is a Zimbabwean born Fintech Entrepreneur. Moran is considered the richest black woman in the United Kingdom with a net worth north of $150 million. She is the only black woman ever to appear on the Rich List in the UK.

Background

Husband

Noel Moran[1]

Net Worth

In 2019, Valerie Moran's joint net worth was an estimated £122 million ($158.6 million) alongside her husband, Noel, ranking them as the joint 970th richest people in Britain. The couple hold an 81.5% stake in their fintech organization, Prepaid Financial Services, which specializes in financial technology. Valerie herself holds a 16.3% share of the company.[2]


In 2019, Valerie Moran became the first black woman to make The Sunday Times Rich List.[3]

Education

She is a qualified systems analyst by profession.[3]

Career

In Zimbabwe, Valerie Moran started working in property and later with a tobacco company.

She moved to London around 2003, prompted by a recession in Zimbabwe and worked in insurance before moving into the payments business with Noel.[1] In an interview she said she began working in fintech in 2007. Prepaid Financial Services (PFS) started with Noel and Valerie working from the kitchen table.[3]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Peter Hamilton, How a Meath couple landed a €266m jackpot with their business idea, Irish Times, Published: November 15, 2019, Retrieved: May 2, 2021
  2. Matthew Robinson, Sunday Times' Rich List features sole black female Valerie Moran, CNN, Published: May 12, 2019, Retrieved: May 3, 2021
  3. 3.0 3.1 3.2 Oli Ballard, ‘ALWAYS CHASING THE NEXT BIG IDEA’ – VALERIE MORAN TALKS TO BUSINESS LEADER, Business Leader, Published: May 28, 2020, Retrieved: May 3, 2021
