Latest revision as of 13:43, 3 May 2021
Valerie Moran is a Zimbabwean born Fintech Entrepreneur. Moran is considered the richest black woman in the United Kingdom with a net worth north of $150 million. She is the only black woman ever to appear on the Rich List in the UK.
Background
Husband
Net Worth
In 2019, Valerie Moran's joint net worth was an estimated £122 million ($158.6 million) alongside her husband, Noel, ranking them as the joint 970th richest people in Britain. The couple hold an 81.5% stake in their fintech organization, Prepaid Financial Services, which specializes in financial technology. Valerie herself holds a 16.3% share of the company.[2]
In 2019, Valerie Moran became the first black woman to make The Sunday Times Rich List.[3]
Education
She is a qualified systems analyst by profession.[3]
Career
In Zimbabwe, Valerie Moran started working in property and later with a tobacco company.
She moved to London around 2003, prompted by a recession in Zimbabwe and worked in insurance before moving into the payments business with Noel.[1] In an interview she said she began working in fintech in 2007. Prepaid Financial Services (PFS) started with Noel and Valerie working from the kitchen table.[3]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Peter Hamilton, How a Meath couple landed a €266m jackpot with their business idea, Irish Times, Published: November 15, 2019, Retrieved: May 2, 2021
- ↑ Matthew Robinson, Sunday Times' Rich List features sole black female Valerie Moran, CNN, Published: May 12, 2019, Retrieved: May 3, 2021
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 3.2 Oli Ballard, ‘ALWAYS CHASING THE NEXT BIG IDEA’ – VALERIE MORAN TALKS TO BUSINESS LEADER, Business Leader, Published: May 28, 2020, Retrieved: May 3, 2021