Difference between revisions of "Value Of Zimbabwe Dollar"

For a contextual glimpse of what has happening then, see [[History of Zimbabwe Timeline]].

They are taken from newspapers (The Herald, Financial Gazette, etc.), both from paid advertisements and classifieds (e.g. second hand cars). In the case of advertisements, “sales” were avoided as these would not be usual prices.

We have put together a list of costs of good in Zimbabwe from 1982, going up every four years (1986, 1990…) for comparisons. While this has not been done by professional economics scholars (see Poverty Datum Line (PDL) and more), we hope this will be representative, and real, and allow people to make some simple comparisons between “then” and “now” in an anecdotal manner. Selected August because it was “Show Week” in Harare.

August 1982

The Herald, 10c

Food

Vegetables

potatoes, 59c, 65c/2kg, $1.59/5kg, $3.50 to $4.30/15kg.

onions, 39c/500g.

tomatoes, 35c/500g, 60c/kg.

lettuce, 9c.

cabbage, 22c , 29c/head.





Meat

Beef, $1.99 per kg.

rump, $2.70 per kg, , rump, $14.90/kg.

steak mince, $1.29/kg.



Boerewors, $1.64/1kg, $1.99/kg.



Pork Chops, $1.99/kg.

boneless pork chops.

Colcom pork sausages, 79c/500g.



whole Chicken (minimum 1.25 kg), $2.59

mixed chicken portions, $10.29/5kg.

legs, $11.39/5kg.





Drinks

Cold drinks, family size, crown top, 23c.

Mazoe 2l, $1.01.

Tanganda tea, 65c/250g, $1.52/500g.





Tins

Condensed milk, tin, 67c, 68c.

Corned Beef, 21c, 99c.





Other

roller meal (mealie meal), 45c/5kg, 47c/5kg, Stork Maragarine, $1.72/2kg, sunsweet sugar, 25c/kg

Household

Jade Soap, 44c.

Green bar soap, 55c / bar, to 52c / bar.



Three piece large sofa suite, $235, $399, $550.

Four piece, $495, $609.



60W light bulbs (2 pack), 39c.



LPS (vinyl music!), $3.99, singles, 15c.



Electricity, $2.25 / KWh



Clothes

Men’s shirts $7.95 to $18.95, $7.95 to $21.15.

Short Sleeved shirts, $7.95, $8.99



Vehicles (second hand)

1969 Alfa 1300, $1550.

Alfa Sud, $4500, $4600.

Renault R4, $1200.



Forex

Forex telegraphic buy rates per Z$

US$, 1.30

Rand 1.52

GBP 76.54



US$ 1.31

R 1.51

GBP 76.74



Other costs

State Lottery First prize, $50 000, Second $15 000, Third $7 500.

Bus fare, South Street to Harare Show, 10c. Runs hourly.

