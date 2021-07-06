Rising energetic dancehall chanter Valentine “Van” Choga said he is a church person contrary to what people think of him. People suspect he is a drug addict and is insane. “Handirove madrugs, I started singing with action when I was young, so zvava muropa. “Look at Buju Banton, Capleton, those guys have a lot of energy on stage, and I like that.<ref name="Hmetro">Latwell Nyangu, [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/im-always-sober-van-choga/], ''H-Metro, Published: 7 May, 2020, Accessed: 26 May, 2020''</ref>

“Then on a certain day when I was in the company of my guys, ndakavarairwa ndobva ndangotanga kuimba ndine mafiya rangu ndikatotanga kufara kuti ndagadzira song from scratch ndega then I began to record music every Friday and Monday. “I would sing at Assembly point at school vanhu vachinakidzwa. He said he recorded in 2010, after finishing his O level. “When I entered in studio, vanhu vakaita crazy. “The songs Jobo Jobo and Ndityoke here have helped me to be known which I recorded with Yala Nation.

He attended Chiremba Primary School in Ruwa for his early education. He said he realised he had talent when he was in grade six and he drew his inspiration from Elephant Man and Ninja Man.

<blockquote>"I do not celebrate my birthday, but I celebrate my hair’s birthday. I have kept my hair for the past six years and every July I eat, drink and get merry in celebration of my hair’s ‘birthday’. My hairstyle is an honour to my icon and hero who is my father. He is the one who showed me this kind of style."</blockquote><ref name="ND">PHILEMON JAMBAYA, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2021/07/van-choga-reveals-secret-behind-hairstyle/ Van Choga reveals secret behind hairstyle], ''NewsDay'', Published: July 6, 2021, Retrieved: July 6, 2021</ref>

Van Choga was born on 11 May 1993 in Arcadia, [[Harare]]. Van Choga is the secondborn in a family of three , (2 boys and a girl) . Farai is the name of his big brother and Tariro (young sister). He grew up in Ruwa but currently staying in [[Mbare]].

Valentine Simbarashe Choga is a Zimbabwean rising Zimdancehall artist taking the genre by storm. He was signed to Seh Calaz’s record label Yala Nation and it seems he is attracting the attention of many in the country at the moment. He terminated his relationship with Yala Nation after he advised them he wanted to pursue another direction with different people.[1]

Background

Van Choga was born on 11 May 1993 in Arcadia, Harare. Van Choga is the secondborn in a family of three, (2 boys and a girl). Farai is the name of his big brother and Tariro (young sister). He grew up in Ruwa but currently staying in Mbare.

"I do not celebrate my birthday, but I celebrate my hair’s birthday. I have kept my hair for the past six years and every July I eat, drink and get merry in celebration of my hair’s ‘birthday’. My hairstyle is an honour to my icon and hero who is my father. He is the one who showed me this kind of style."

Education

He attended Chiremba Primary School in Ruwa for his early education. He said he realised he had talent when he was in grade six and he drew his inspiration from Elephant Man and Ninja Man.

Career

He started singing in 2005 but finally gained fame in 2020 and he credits that to patience during that long time which has finally paid dividends. The Ruwa based started singing in 2005. “I sing dancehall hard-core, Afropop and Reggae.“I started singing in grade six paiva nekamwe kaprogramme kaiitwa pachikoro kekuimba and ndakanoimba song yaElephant Man. “Vanhu vakaita crazy nekunakidzwa ndopandakatoona kuti ndine talent.

“Then on a certain day when I was in the company of my guys, ndakavarairwa ndobva ndangotanga kuimba ndine mafiya rangu ndikatotanga kufara kuti ndagadzira song from scratch ndega then I began to record music every Friday and Monday. “I would sing at Assembly point at school vanhu vachinakidzwa. He said he recorded in 2010, after finishing his O level. “When I entered in studio, vanhu vakaita crazy. “The songs Jobo Jobo and Ndityoke here have helped me to be known which I recorded with Yala Nation.

Rising energetic dancehall chanter Valentine “Van” Choga said he is a church person contrary to what people think of him. People suspect he is a drug addict and is insane. “Handirove madrugs, I started singing with action when I was young, so zvava muropa. “Look at Buju Banton, Capleton, those guys have a lot of energy on stage, and I like that.[3]

Songs

Videos





Van Choga Pictures

Personal Life

Van Choga is unmarried and does not have any children (last updated August 2020)





Mobile: +263737249886



