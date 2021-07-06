Difference between revisions of "Van Choga"
|
|
Line 29:
Van Choga was born on 11 May 1993 in Arcadia, [[Harare]].
Van Choga was born on 11 May 1993 in Arcadia, [[Harare]]. is the in a family of three(2 boys and a girl)Farai his big brother and Tariro (young sister). He grew up in Ruwa but currently staying in [[Mbare]].
He attended Chiremba Primary School in Ruwa for his early education. He said he realised he had talent when he was in grade six and he drew his inspiration from Elephant Man and Ninja Man.
==Career==
==Career==
“Then on a certain day when I was in the company of my guys, ndakavarairwa ndobva ndangotanga kuimba ndine mafiya rangu ndikatotanga kufara kuti ndagadzira song from scratch ndega then I began to record music every Friday and Monday. “I would sing at Assembly point at school vanhu vachinakidzwa. He said he recorded in 2010, after finishing his O level. “When I entered in studio, vanhu vakaita crazy. “The songs Jobo Jobo and Ndityoke here have helped me to be known which I recorded with Yala Nation.
Rising energetic dancehall chanter Valentine "Van" Choga said he is a church person contrary to what people think of him. People suspect he is a drug addict and is insane. "Handirove madrugs, I started singing with action when I was young, so zvava muropa. "Look at Buju Banton, Capleton, those guys have a lot of energy on stage, and I like that.
Rising energetic dancehall chanter Valentine “Van” Choga said he is a church person contrary to what people think of him. People suspect he is a drug addict and is insane. “Handirove madrugs, I started singing with action when I was young, so zvava muropa. “Look at Buju Banton, Capleton, those guys have a lot of energy on stage, and I like that.<ref name="Hmetro">Latwell Nyangu, [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/im-always-sober-van-choga/], ''H-Metro, Published: 7 May, 2020, Accessed: 26 May, 2020''</ref>
|Van Choga
|Background information
|Birth name
|Valentine Simbarashe Choga
|Born
|May 11, 1993
Arcadia Harare
|Genres
|Zimdancehall
|Occupation(s)
|Zimdancehall Artist, Songwriter
|Years active
|2005 - Present
|Associated acts
|Seh Calaz
Valentine Simbarashe Choga is a Zimbabwean rising Zimdancehall artist taking the genre by storm. He was signed to Seh Calaz’s record label Yala Nation and it seems he is attracting the attention of many in the country at the moment. He terminated his relationship with Yala Nation after he advised them he wanted to pursue another direction with different people.[1]
Background
Van Choga was born on 11 May 1993 in Arcadia, Harare. Van Choga is the secondborn in a family of three, (2 boys and a girl). Farai is the name of his big brother and Tariro (young sister). He grew up in Ruwa but currently staying in Mbare.
Comments On Hairstyle
In July 2021, Van Choga revealed why he keeps his hair unkempt, saying it as an inspiration borrowed from his father who also kept long hair.
Van Choga said he has kept his hair like that for the past six years and he doesn’t celebrate his birthday, but his hair’s “birthday”. He said:
"I do not celebrate my birthday, but I celebrate my hair’s birthday. I have kept my hair for the past six years and every July I eat, drink and get merry in celebration of my hair’s ‘birthday’. My hairstyle is an honour to my icon and hero who is my father. He is the one who showed me this kind of style."
Education
He attended Chiremba Primary School in Ruwa for his early education. He said he realised he had talent when he was in grade six and he drew his inspiration from Elephant Man and Ninja Man.
Career
He started singing in 2005 but finally gained fame in 2020 and he credits that to patience during that long time which has finally paid dividends. The Ruwa based started singing in 2005. “I sing dancehall hard-core, Afropop and Reggae.“I started singing in grade six paiva nekamwe kaprogramme kaiitwa pachikoro kekuimba and ndakanoimba song yaElephant Man. “Vanhu vakaita crazy nekunakidzwa ndopandakatoona kuti ndine talent.
“Then on a certain day when I was in the company of my guys, ndakavarairwa ndobva ndangotanga kuimba ndine mafiya rangu ndikatotanga kufara kuti ndagadzira song from scratch ndega then I began to record music every Friday and Monday. “I would sing at Assembly point at school vanhu vachinakidzwa. He said he recorded in 2010, after finishing his O level. “When I entered in studio, vanhu vakaita crazy. “The songs Jobo Jobo and Ndityoke here have helped me to be known which I recorded with Yala Nation.
Comments On Performance Style
Rising energetic dancehall chanter Valentine “Van” Choga said he is a church person contrary to what people think of him. People suspect he is a drug addict and is insane. “Handirove madrugs, I started singing with action when I was young, so zvava muropa. “Look at Buju Banton, Capleton, those guys have a lot of energy on stage, and I like that.[3]
Songs
Videos
Van Choga Pictures
Personal Life
Van Choga is unmarried and does not have any children (last updated August 2020)
Contacts
Mobile: +263737249886