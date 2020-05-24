Difference between revisions of "Van Choga"

From Pindula
m
m
Line 1: Line 1:
 
{{Infobox musical artist
 
{{Infobox musical artist
 
| name                = Van Choga
 
| name                = Van Choga
| image              =  
+
| image              = [[File:Van Choga.jpg|thumb|Van Choga - Vanhu Vanovhundukaka]]
 
| image_size          = 250px
 
| image_size          = 250px
 
| landscape          = <!-- yes, if wide image, otherwise leave blank -->
 
| landscape          = <!-- yes, if wide image, otherwise leave blank -->

Revision as of 19:34, 24 May 2020

Van Choga
Van Choga - Vanhu Vanovhundukaka
Background information
Birth nameValentino Choga
Born (1993-05-11) May 11, 1993 (age 27)
Arcadia Harare
OriginRuwa
GenresZimdancehall
Occupation(s)Zimdancehall Artist, Songwriter
Years active2010 - Present


Van Choga, said he realised he had talent when he was in grade six and he drew his inspiration from Elephant Man and Ninja Man.

The Ruwa based started singing in 2005.“I sing dancehall hard-core, Afropop and Reggae.“I started singing in grade six paiva nekamwe kaprogramme kaiitwa pachikoro kekuimba and ndakanoimba song yaElephant Man.

“Vanhu vakaita crazy nekunakidzwa ndopandakatoona kuti ndine talent.

“Then on a certain day when I was in the company of my guys, ndakavarairwa ndobva ndangotanga kuimba ndine mafiya rangu ndikatotanga kufara kuti ndagadzira song from scratch ndega then I began to record music every Friday and Monday.

“: I would sing at Assembly point at school vanhu vachinakidzwa.

He said he recorded in 2010, after finishing his O level.

“When I entered in studio, vanhu vakaita crazy “

“The songs Jobo Jobo and Ndityoke here have helped me to be known which I recorded with Yallanation.

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Van_Choga&oldid=88894"