Difference between revisions of "Van Choga"

Van Choga, said he realised he had talent when he was in grade six and he drew his inspiration from Elephant Man and Ninja Man.

The Ruwa based started singing in 2005.“I sing dancehall hard-core, Afropop and Reggae.“I started singing in grade six paiva nekamwe kaprogramme kaiitwa pachikoro kekuimba and ndakanoimba song yaElephant Man.

“Vanhu vakaita crazy nekunakidzwa ndopandakatoona kuti ndine talent.

“Then on a certain day when I was in the company of my guys, ndakavarairwa ndobva ndangotanga kuimba ndine mafiya rangu ndikatotanga kufara kuti ndagadzira song from scratch ndega then I began to record music every Friday and Monday.

“: I would sing at Assembly point at school vanhu vachinakidzwa.

He said he recorded in 2010, after finishing his O level.

“When I entered in studio, vanhu vakaita crazy “

“The songs Jobo Jobo and Ndityoke here have helped me to be known which I recorded with Yallanation.