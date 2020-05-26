Difference between revisions of "Van Choga"

“The songs Jobo Jobo and Ndityoke here have helped me to be known which I recorded with Yallanation.

'''Valentine Simbarashe Choga''' is a Zimbabwean rising Zimdancehall artist taking the genre by storm. He is signed to [[Seh Calaz]]’s record label Yala Nation and it seems he is attracting the attention of many in the country at the moment.

Background

Van Choga was born on 11 May 1993 in Arcadia, Harare. He is the second born in a family of three (2 boys and a girl), Farai his big brother and Tariro (young sister). He grew up in Ruwa but currently staying in Mbare. He attended Chiremba Primary School in Ruwa for his early education. He said he realised he had talent when he was in grade six and he drew his inspiration from Elephant Man and Ninja Man.

Career

He started singing in 2005 but finally gained fame in 2020 and he credits that to patience during that long time which has finally paid dividends. The Ruwa based started singing in 2005. “I sing dancehall hard-core, Afropop and Reggae.“I started singing in grade six paiva nekamwe kaprogramme kaiitwa pachikoro kekuimba and ndakanoimba song yaElephant Man. “Vanhu vakaita crazy nekunakidzwa ndopandakatoona kuti ndine talent.

“Then on a certain day when I was in the company of my guys, ndakavarairwa ndobva ndangotanga kuimba ndine mafiya rangu ndikatotanga kufara kuti ndagadzira song from scratch ndega then I began to record music every Friday and Monday. “I would sing at Assembly point at school vanhu vachinakidzwa. He said he recorded in 2010, after finishing his O level. “When I entered in studio, vanhu vakaita crazy. “The songs Jobo Jobo and Ndityoke here have helped me to be known which I recorded with Yala Nation.

Controversy

Rising energetic dancehall chanter Valentine “Van” Choga said he is a church person contrary to what people think of him. People suspect he is a drug addict and is insane. “Handirove madrugs, I started singing with action when I was young, so zvava muropa. “Look at Buju Banton, Capleton, those guys have a lot of energy on stage, and I like that.[1]

Songs

Videos

References