Difference between revisions of "Van Choga"
|
m
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
m
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 42:
|Line 42:
===Videos===
===Videos===
<youtube width="320" height="180">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QZkmEEp1DOY</youtube>
<youtube width="320" height="180">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QZkmEEp1DOY</youtube>
|−
<youtube width="320" height="180">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9531Tvksx3U</youtube>
<youtube width="320" height="180">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9531Tvksx3U</youtube>
<youtube width="320" height="180">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hTD26t9pGSk</youtube>
<youtube width="320" height="180">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hTD26t9pGSk</youtube>
|Line 53:
|Line 52:
==References==
==References==
<references/>
<references/>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Musician]]
[[Category:Musician]]
[[Category:Zimdancehall Artists]]
[[Category:Zimdancehall Artists]]
Revision as of 12:18, 19 August 2020
|Van Choga
|Background information
|Birth name
|Valentine Simbarashe Choga
|Born
|May 11, 1993
Arcadia Harare
|Genres
|Zimdancehall
|Occupation(s)
|Zimdancehall Artist, Songwriter
|Years active
|2005 - Present
|Associated acts
|Seh Calaz
Valentine Simbarashe Choga is a Zimbabwean rising Zimdancehall artist taking the genre by storm. He was signed to Seh Calaz’s record label Yala Nation and it seems he is attracting the attention of many in the country at the moment. He terminated his relationship with Yala Nation after he advised them he wanted to pursue another direction with different people.[1]
Background
Van Choga was born on 11 May 1993 in Arcadia, Harare. He is the second born in a family of three (2 boys and a girl), Farai his big brother and Tariro (young sister). He grew up in Ruwa but currently staying in Mbare. He attended Chiremba Primary School in Ruwa for his early education. He said he realised he had talent when he was in grade six and he drew his inspiration from Elephant Man and Ninja Man.
Career
He started singing in 2005 but finally gained fame in 2020 and he credits that to patience during that long time which has finally paid dividends. The Ruwa based started singing in 2005. “I sing dancehall hard-core, Afropop and Reggae.“I started singing in grade six paiva nekamwe kaprogramme kaiitwa pachikoro kekuimba and ndakanoimba song yaElephant Man. “Vanhu vakaita crazy nekunakidzwa ndopandakatoona kuti ndine talent.
“Then on a certain day when I was in the company of my guys, ndakavarairwa ndobva ndangotanga kuimba ndine mafiya rangu ndikatotanga kufara kuti ndagadzira song from scratch ndega then I began to record music every Friday and Monday. “I would sing at Assembly point at school vanhu vachinakidzwa. He said he recorded in 2010, after finishing his O level. “When I entered in studio, vanhu vakaita crazy. “The songs Jobo Jobo and Ndityoke here have helped me to be known which I recorded with Yala Nation.
Controversy
Rising energetic dancehall chanter Valentine “Van” Choga said he is a church person contrary to what people think of him. People suspect he is a drug addict and is insane. “Handirove madrugs, I started singing with action when I was young, so zvava muropa. “Look at Buju Banton, Capleton, those guys have a lot of energy on stage, and I like that.[2]
Songs
Videos
Contacts
Mobile: +263737249886