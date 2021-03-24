Difference between revisions of "Vanessa Chiyangwa-Chironga"
Ellen Vanessa Chironga is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and the daughter of flamboyant businessman Phillip Chiyangwa.
Background
Husband
Vanessa's husband is Tanaka Chironga.[1]
Businesses
Sex Toys
Vanessa Chiyangwa sold lingerie and sex toys on her return from the UK where she spent about a decade.[1]
NaturElle
She owns NaturElle which is a skincare product made from natural ingredients, which Vanessa started from her kitchen after a battle with acne. Narrating how the product came about Vanessa said:
"I started making the product at the end of November (2015) and because it was Christmas time, we packaged it as a soap ball in wrapping paper. I started advertising my product and found out that people received it very well and so I officially started distributing in 2016."
Other Businesses
Vanessa owns her own designer handbags (LGS bags), lingerie (Peep Collection) and a day-care center for children (Aayah’s Play Centre in Waterfalls)[2]
Cars
In 2016, Vannessa revealed that she owned a Victoria Beckham 2013 edition Range Rover. Her father also gave her a Chrysler Crosshair.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Chiyangwa’s daughter sold sex toys in ‘frustrating’ Zimbabwe, Nehanda Radio, Published: August 6, 2016, Retrieved: March 24, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Glenda Makumbe, Ellen Vannessa Chironga: Look past the fact that you don’t have enough money, She Leads Africa, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 24, 2021