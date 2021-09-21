Vanessa Sibanda is a model-cum-musician Queen Vee who rose to fame after being crowned Miss Zimbabwe in 2008. Since then Vanessa became a household name.

Background

Vanessa Gayle Sibanda was born on 19 September 1988.[1] She went to Kadoma Primary School.[2] For her secondary education, she was at Queen Elizabeth Girls High School in Harare. It was reported that she successfully completed a Diploma in Marketing and Public Relations after she was crowned Miss Tourism Zimbabwe in 2008.[2] In 2012, she was married to Farai Matsika, who was a renowned Harare Businessman who was the Chief Executive Officer at Croco Motors.[3] The two have a son.[4]

Career

Vanessa claims that she grew up aspiring to be a model although her role model was and is still Oprah Winfrey. Vanessa began modelling at a tender age. Her first modelling contest was in 1997 when she competed for the crown to be Miss Kadoma Primary School.[2] She was in grade 4. In 2003, she was crowned Miss Queen Elizabeth.[5] In 2006, she was crowned Miss Harare Junior.[5]



In 2007, she competed during the 2007 edition of the Miss Zimbabwe Tourism pageant. She however failed to make it, but she finished in the top ten.[2] In spite of losing in 2007, Vanessa was determined to be Miss Zimbabwe and in 2008, she competed again at the 2008 edition of the Miss Zimbabwe Pageant which was held at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC)and she was crowned as Miss Zimbabwe.[5] Although the event was marred by many challenges, Madiz, Tongai Moyo and Suluman Chimbetu serenaded those who attended the event.

After winning, Vanessa was billed to represent the country at the 2008 Miss World Pageant. On 12, December 2008, she represented the country at the Miss World Pageant and she finished in the top 15.[2] In 2011, she was crowned as the Second Princess at the Top Model of the World Event.[1]

Controversy

In April 2012, it was rumoured that Vanessa had bleached her skin to enhance her beauty.[6] Vanessa however dispelled this arguing that her skin was affected by her long stay in South Africa.

Trivia

She was one of the guests at the launch of the Fashion Weekend Zimbabwe gala which was held at the Glass House in Borrowdale in November 2013.[7]

Photo Gallery

Vanessa at a photo shoot in Harare

Vanessa at the 2008 Miss World Pageant

Vanessa at the Top of the World Model Event

Vanessa Sibanda and her husband



