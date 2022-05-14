Difference between revisions of "Vanessa Sibanda"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→Photo Gallery)
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
m
|Line 61:
|Line 61:
| partner = <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
| partner = <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
| children = 1 son
| children = 1 son
|−
| parents =
|+
| parents =
|−
| relatives =
|+
| relatives =
| callsign =
| callsign =
| awards =
| awards =
Revision as of 06:34, 14 May 2022
|Model
Vanessa Sibanda
|Born
|Vanessa Sibanda
September 19, 1988
|Residence
|South Africa
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Education
|Kadoma Primary School, Queen Elizabeth Girls High School
|Occupation
|Years active
|1997 to present
|Known for
|Modelling
|Home town
|Gweru
|Spouse(s)
|Farai Matsika
|Children
|1 son
Vanessa Sibanda is a model-cum-musician Queen Vee who rose to fame after being crowned Miss Zimbabwe in 2008. Since then Vanessa became a household name.
Background
Vanessa Gayle Sibanda was born on 19 September 1988.[1] She went to Kadoma Primary School.[2] For her secondary education, she was at Queen Elizabeth Girls High School in Harare. It was reported that she successfully completed a Diploma in Marketing and Public Relations after she was crowned Miss Tourism Zimbabwe in 2008.[2] In 2012, she was married to Farai Matsika, who was a renowned Harare Businessman who was the Chief Executive Officer at Croco Motors.[3] The two have a son.[4]
Career
Vanessa claims that she grew up aspiring to be a model although her role model was and is still Oprah Winfrey. Vanessa began modelling at a tender age. Her first modelling contest was in 1997 when she competed for the crown to be Miss Kadoma Primary School.[2] She was in grade 4. In 2003, she was crowned Miss Queen Elizabeth.[5] In 2006, she was crowned Miss Harare Junior.[5]
In 2007, she competed during the 2007 edition of the Miss Zimbabwe Tourism pageant. She however failed to make it, but she finished in the top ten.[2] In spite of losing in 2007, Vanessa was determined to be Miss Zimbabwe and in 2008, she competed again at the 2008 edition of the Miss Zimbabwe Pageant which was held at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC)and she was crowned as Miss Zimbabwe.[5] Although the event was marred by many challenges, Madiz, Tongai Moyo and Suluman Chimbetu serenaded those who attended the event.
After winning, Vanessa was billed to represent the country at the 2008 Miss World Pageant. On 12, December 2008, she represented the country at the Miss World Pageant and she finished in the top 15.[2] In 2011, she was crowned as the Second Princess at the Top Model of the World Event.[1]
Controversy
In April 2012, it was rumoured that Vanessa had bleached her skin to enhance her beauty.[6] Vanessa however dispelled this arguing that her skin was affected by her long stay in South Africa.
Trivia
She was one of the guests at the launch of the Fashion Weekend Zimbabwe gala which was held at the Glass House in Borrowdale in November 2013.[7]
Photo Gallery
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 About Vanessa Sibanda, "Facebook", published:,retrieved:2 February 2015"
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 2.3 2.4 The Truth About: Vanessa Sibanda, "New Zimbabwe", published:19 Nov 2009,retrieved:2 February 2015"
- ↑ Top model Vanessa Sibanda marries Harare man, "The Zim Diaspora", published:15 Dec 2012,retrieved:2 February 2015"
- ↑ Jonathan Mbiriyamveka, Vanessa Sibanda now a mother, "The Herald", published:6 May 2013,retrieved:2 February 2015"
- ↑ 5.0 5.1 5.2 Fungai James, Vanessa Sibanda is Miss Tourism Harare 2008, "Zimba Blog", published:12 Oct 2008,retrieved:2 February 2015"
- ↑ Jonathan Mbiriyamveka, Vanessa dismisses skin bleaching accusations,"Nehanda Radio", published:24 Apr 2012,retrieved:2 February 2015"
- ↑ We Saw You: Vanessa Sibanda at Fashion Weekend Zimbabwe, "Zimbo Jam", published:4 Nov 2013,retrieved:2 February 2015"