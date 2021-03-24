Difference between revisions of "Vannessa Chiyangwa-Chironga"
Ellen Vannessa Chironga is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and the daughter of flamboyant businessman Phillip Chiyangwa.
Background
Husband
Vannessa's husband is Tanaka Chironga.[1]
Businesses
Sex Toys
Vannessa Chiyangwa sold lingerie and sex toys on her return from the UK where she spent about a decade.[1]
NaturElle
She owns NaturElle which is a skincare product made from natural ingredients, which Vannessa started from her kitchen after a battle with acne. Narrating how the product came about Vannessa said:
"I started making the product at the end of November (2015) and because it was Christmas time, we packaged it as a soap ball in wrapping paper. I started advertising my product and found out that people received it very well and so I officially started distributing in 2016."
Other Businesses
Vannessa owns her own designer handbags (LGS bags), lingerie (Peep Collection) and a day-care center for children (Aayah’s Play Centre in Waterfalls)[2]
Cars
In 2016, Vannessa revealed that she owned a Victoria Beckham 2013 edition Range Rover. Her father also gave her a Chrysler Crosshair.[1]
