Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Vannessa Chiyangwa-Chironga"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Ellen Vannessa Chironga''' is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and the daughter of flamboyant businessman Phillip Chiyangwa. ==Background== ===Husband=== Vannessa's hus...")
 
(4 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
'''Ellen Vannessa Chironga''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] entrepreneur and the daughter of flamboyant businessman [[Phillip Chiyangwa]].
 
 
==Background==
 
 
===Husband===
 
 
Vannessa's husband is [[Tanaka Chironga]].<ref name="N">[https://nehandaradio.com/2016/08/06/chiyangwas-daughter-sold-sex-toys-frustrating-zimbabwe/ Chiyangwa’s daughter sold sex toys in ‘frustrating’ Zimbabwe], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: August 6, 2016, Retrieved: March 24, 2021</ref>
 
 
==Businesses==
 
 
===Sex Toys===
 
 
Vannessa Chiyangwa sold lingerie and sex toys on her return from the UK where she spent about a decade.<ref name="N"/>
 
 
===NaturElle===
 
 
She owns ''NaturElle'' which is a skincare product made from natural ingredients, which Vannessa started from her kitchen after a battle with acne. Narrating how the product came about Vannessa said:
 
 
<blockquote>"I started making the product at the end of November (2015) and because it was Christmas time, we packaged it as a soap ball in wrapping paper. I started advertising my product and found out that people received it very well and so I officially started distributing in 2016."</blockquote><ref name="S">Glenda Makumbe, [https://sheleadsafrica.org/ellen-vannessa-chironga/ Ellen Vannessa Chironga: Look past the fact that you don’t have enough money], '' She Leads Africa'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 24, 2021</ref>
 
 
===Other Businesses===
 
 
Vannessa owns her own designer handbags (LGS bags), lingerie (Peep Collection) and a day-care center for children (Aayah’s Play Centre in [[Waterfalls]])<ref name="S"/>
 
 
==Cars==
 
 
In 2016, Vannessa revealed that she owned a Victoria Beckham 2013 edition Range Rover. Her father also gave her a Chrysler Crosshair.<ref name="N"/>
 
 
 
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
Line 33: Line 5:
 
|title= Vannessa Chiyangwa-Chironga Biography: Husband, Businesses, Cars -Pindula
 
|title= Vannessa Chiyangwa-Chironga Biography: Husband, Businesses, Cars -Pindula
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
|keywords=  
+
|keywords= Vannessa Chiyangwa, Vannessa Chironga, Vanessa Chiyangwa husband, Vanessa Chiyangwa Cars
|description=  
+
|description= Ellen Vannessa Chiyangwa Chironga is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and the daughter of flamboyant businessman Phillip Chiyangwa.
 
|image=  
 
|image=  
 
|image_alt=  
 
|image_alt=  

Revision as of 13:38, 24 March 2021

References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Vannessa_Chiyangwa-Chironga&oldid=101316"