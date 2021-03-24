Difference between revisions of "Vannessa Chiyangwa-Chironga"

|
'''Ellen Vannessa Chironga''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] entrepreneur and the daughter of flamboyant businessman [[Phillip Chiyangwa]]. |
|
==Background== |
|
===Husband=== |
|
Vannessa's husband is [[Tanaka Chironga]].<ref name="N">[https://nehandaradio.com/2016/08/06/chiyangwas-daughter-sold-sex-toys-frustrating-zimbabwe/ Chiyangwa’s daughter sold sex toys in ‘frustrating’ Zimbabwe], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: August 6, 2016, Retrieved: March 24, 2021</ref> |
|
==Businesses== |
|
===Sex Toys=== |
|
Vannessa Chiyangwa sold lingerie and sex toys on her return from the UK where she spent about a decade.<ref name="N"/> |
|
===NaturElle=== |
|
She owns ''NaturElle'' which is a skincare product made from natural ingredients, which Vannessa started from her kitchen after a battle with acne. Narrating how the product came about Vannessa said: |
|
<blockquote>"I started making the product at the end of November (2015) and because it was Christmas time, we packaged it as a soap ball in wrapping paper. I started advertising my product and found out that people received it very well and so I officially started distributing in 2016."</blockquote><ref name="S">Glenda Makumbe, [https://sheleadsafrica.org/ellen-vannessa-chironga/ Ellen Vannessa Chironga: Look past the fact that you don’t have enough money], '' She Leads Africa'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 24, 2021</ref> |
|
===Other Businesses=== |
|
Vannessa owns her own designer handbags (LGS bags), lingerie (Peep Collection) and a day-care center for children (Aayah’s Play Centre in [[Waterfalls]])<ref name="S"/> |
|
==Cars== |
|
In 2016, Vannessa revealed that she owned a Victoria Beckham 2013 edition Range Rover. Her father also gave her a Chrysler Crosshair.<ref name="N"/> |
==References==
<references/>
Vannessa Chiyangwa-Chironga
Vannessa Chiyangwa-Chironga
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords=
|keywords=
|description=
|description=
|image=
|image=
|image_alt=
|image_alt=