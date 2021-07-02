Vee Kativhu

Varaidzo Felistus Kativhu popularly known as Vee Kativhu is a Zimbabwean born YouTuber and author based in the United Kingdom. Kativhu gained recognition from Michelle Obama and LinkedIn. Vee Kativhu is a higher education activist and founder of the initiative, Empowered by Vee. She uses her platform to share tips and advice to help underprivileged and underrepresented people from across the world recognise their own talent and potential.

In 2021, Vee Kativhu was one of the Diana Award recipients.

Background

Vee Kativhu and her mother

She moved to the UK from Zimbabwe, following the death of her father. Vee Kativhu and her sister were separated and lived apart with different family members for four years while their mother worked, raised money and prepared to have them join her in England. [1]

Education

Vee Kativhu gained admission to study her master's in International Education Policy at Harvard University after graduating from Oxford where she studied Classical Archaeology and Ancient History.[2]

Her first high school was in Wales, where she stayed for a year because her mother got a job there. Kativhu loved living there but struggled academically because of bullying and racism. The level of discomfort became too extreme so they decided to move back to the Dudley area.[1]

Career

Just a month after her 22nd birthday, Vee secured a 12-month partnership with LinkedIn's changemakers to work with them on a campaign to help students.[2]

Vee Kativhu was named a Rare Rising Star, Future Leader, Diversity Champion and LinkedIn Changemaker. She has also been a BBC Teach presenter, TEDx speaker and a University, Empowerment and Academia Content Creator for YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.[3]

In August 2020, Kativhu was part of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (QCT) panel that discussed social media and the role of the online world as a force for good. The online discussion attended by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Prince Harry and Megan Markle), who are President and Vice-President of QCT respectively.

Other participants included Brighton Kaoma, Founder of Agents of Change Foundation in Zambia; Hunter Johnson, Founder of The Man Cave in Australia; and Rosie Thomas, Co-Founder of Project Rockit in Australia. The discussion was chaired by Chief Executive of QCT, Nicola Brentnall.[4]

Books

Empowered: Turning Lemons Into Lemonade (2021)[3]

Awards

