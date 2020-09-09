Difference between revisions of "Vembo Tarusenga"

In July 2018, Vembo Tarusenga was elected to Ward 3 Masvingo Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 2734 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 3 Masvingo Municipality with 2734 votes, beating Allen Sibanda of Zanu-PF with 1917 votes, Tafirei Nyamandi of MDC-T with 398 votes, Killbone Gumbo of PRC with 145 votes, Rocky Kamuzonda of NPF with 128 votes, Obey Marashwa, independent with 98 votes, Darlington Chagwesha of PPPZ with 92 vots and Pricilla Zinazwa of UDA with 69 votes . [1]

Events

Further Reading

