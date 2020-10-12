Difference between revisions of "Vengai Kamunda"

In July 2018, Vengai Kamunda was elected to Ward 1 UMP-Zvataida RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 2477 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 1 UMP-Zvataida RDC with 2477 votes, beating Peter Taonana of MDC-Alliance with 38 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

