Difference between revisions of "Venias Marume"

In July 2018, Venias Marume was elected to Ward 20 Murewa RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1613 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 20 Murewa RDC with 1613 votes, beating Wirimai N Usayihwevhu of MDC-Alliance with 183 votes. [1]

