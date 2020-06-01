Difference between revisions of "Vennah Nyangani"

In July 2018, Vennah Nyangani was elected to Ward 31 Mutasa RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 1091 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 31 Mutasa RDC with 1091 votes, beating Tendayi Samanga of Zanu-PF with 901 votes and Isaac Chikomba of ZIPP with 31 votes. [1]

