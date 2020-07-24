Difference between revisions of "Vernanda Ziyambi"

<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref>

Justice Ziyambi together with Justice Paddington Garwe also served on the Namibian Supreme Court as acting judges of appeal from 1 January to 31 December 2014.<ref name="Namib">[http://www.namibian.com.na/index.php?id=118139&page=archive-read Acting judges appointed for Supreme Court], '' Published: January 07, 2014 , Retrieved: December 12 2016''</ref><br/><br/>

Vernanda Ziyambi is a retired Zimbabwean judge and a former justice of the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe. She retired from the Supreme Court on November 30, 2016 at the age of 70. However, in 2017 she was given a one year contract by then Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku, to act as a judge of the court.[1]

History

Ziyambi was born and educated in the West Indies. She moved to Zimbabwe upon marriage to the late nationalist Frank Tarisai Ziyambi who served as a Cabinet Minister. After independence in 1980, she worked at the Attorney-General's Office and in private practice. [2]





She was appointed as a High Court judge in November 1993. In August 2001, Ziyambi made history when she became the first woman to be appointed a Supreme Court justice. When she retired in November 2016, She was the third most senior Supreme Court justice after Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku and Deputy Chief Justice Luke Malaba.[3]





Justice Ziyambi together with Justice Paddington Garwe also served on the Namibian Supreme Court as acting judges of appeal from 1 January to 31 December 2014.[4]





Events

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Vernanda Ziyambi was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Vernanda Ziyambi is listed under the thematic group “Political Referees: Judges”. According to the list, he has a loan of US$33.695.00. [5]



