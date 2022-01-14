Difference between revisions of "Vernon Lapham"

Pindula

Vernon Lapham
Personal information
Full nameVernon Wright Lapham
NationalityTemplate:ZIM
Born (1971-08-31) 31 August 1971 (age 50)
Zimbabwe
Sport
SportWindsurfing

Vernon Lapham is a Zimbabwean business executive, windsurfer, and former Olympian. He is the current CEO of BridgeFort Capital Limited a Zimbabwe Stock Exchange listed company that owns Medtech Holdings Limited and other businesses.

Lapham is also a former partner of Ernst & Young, an ICAZ Duff Award winner.

As a sportsperson he competed in the 1988 Summer Olympics.[1]

