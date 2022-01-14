Difference between revisions of "Vernon Lapham"
|Personal information
|Full name
|Vernon Wright Lapham
|Nationality
|Template:ZIM
|Born
|31 August 1971
Zimbabwe
|Sport
|Sport
|Windsurfing
Vernon Lapham is a Zimbabwean business executive, windsurfer, and former Olympian. He is the current CEO of BridgeFort Capital Limited a Zimbabwe Stock Exchange listed company that owns Medtech Holdings Limited and other businesses.
Lapham is also a former partner of Ernst & Young, an ICAZ Duff Award winner.
As a sportsperson he competed in the 1988 Summer Olympics.[1]
