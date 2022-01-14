Difference between revisions of "Vernon Lapham"

As a sportsperson , he competed in the 1988 Summer Olympics.<ref name="SportsRef">[https://web.archive.org/web/20200418051103/https://www.sports-reference.com/olympics/athletes/la/vernon-lapham-1.html Vernon Lapham Olympic Results], ''Sport Reference, Retrieved: 30 April 2020''</ref >

As a sportsperson he competed in the 1988 Summer Olympics.<ref name="SportsRef">[https://web.archive.org/web/20200418051103/https://www.sports-reference.com/olympics/athletes/la/vernon-lapham-1.html Vernon Lapham Olympic Results], ''Sport Reference, Retrieved: 30 April 2020''</ref>

Lapham is also a former partner of Ernst & Young, an ICAZ Duff Award winner.

Lapham is also a former partner of Ernst & Young, an ICAZ Duff Award winner.

Vernon Lapham is a Zimbabwean business executive, windsurfer, and former Olympian. He is the current CEO of BridgeFort Capital Limited a Zimbabwe Stock Exchange listed company that owns Medtech Holdings Limited and other businesses.

Lapham is also a former partner of Ernst & Young, an ICAZ Duff Award winner.

As a sportsperson, he competed in the 1988 Summer Olympics.[1]