Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Vernon Lapham"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "{{short description|Zimbabwean sailor}} {{Infobox sportsperson | name = Vernon Lapham | full_name = Vernon Wright Lapham | image = | caption = | nationali...")
 
m
 
(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 5: Line 5:
 
| image      =  
 
| image      =  
 
| caption    =  
 
| caption    =  
| nationality = {{ZIM}}
+
| nationality = Zimbabwe
 
| sport      = Windsurfing
 
| sport      = Windsurfing
 
| event      =  
 
| event      =  
Line 21: Line 21:
 
Lapham is also a former partner of Ernst & Young, an ICAZ Duff Award winner.
 
Lapham is also a former partner of Ernst & Young, an ICAZ Duff Award winner.
  
As a sportsperson he competed in the 1988 Summer Olympics.<ref name="SportsRef">[https://web.archive.org/web/20200418051103/https://www.sports-reference.com/olympics/athletes/la/vernon-lapham-1.html Vernon Lapham Olympic Results], ''Sport Reference, Retrieved: 30 April 2020''</ref>
+
As a sportsperson, he competed in the 1988 Summer Olympics.<ref name="SportsRef">[https://web.archive.org/web/20200418051103/https://www.sports-reference.com/olympics/athletes/la/vernon-lapham-1.html Vernon Lapham Olympic Results], ''Sport Reference, Retrieved: 30 April 2020''</ref>
 +
 
 +
==References==
 +
<references />
  
 
[[Category:Business Executives]]
 
[[Category:Business Executives]]

Latest revision as of 11:33, 14 January 2022

Vernon Lapham
Personal information
Full nameVernon Wright Lapham
NationalityZimbabwe
Born (1971-08-31) 31 August 1971 (age 50)
Zimbabwe
Sport
SportWindsurfing

Vernon Lapham is a Zimbabwean business executive, windsurfer, and former Olympian. He is the current CEO of BridgeFort Capital Limited a Zimbabwe Stock Exchange listed company that owns Medtech Holdings Limited and other businesses.

Lapham is also a former partner of Ernst & Young, an ICAZ Duff Award winner.

As a sportsperson, he competed in the 1988 Summer Olympics.[1]

References

  1. Vernon Lapham Olympic Results, Sport Reference, Retrieved: 30 April 2020
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Vernon_Lapham&oldid=114173"